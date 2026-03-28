Miningnewsbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Schedules 2026 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

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Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) announced it will hold its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders on May 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at its Vancouver office. Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2026, will be eligible to vote, with all current directors standing for re-election, and the company's management information circular now publicly available; Trilogy Metals noted no corporate presentation or operational update will be provided at the meeting and encouraged shareholders to vote in advance.

To view the full press release, visit

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company holding a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”) in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy Metals. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy Metals' vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMQ are available in the company's newsroom at

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