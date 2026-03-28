Networknewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Reports Q3 2025 Results As FDA Review Nears Completion And Commercial Readiness Accelerates

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) reported third-quarter 2025 results and highlighted continued progress toward commercialization of its 12-lead ECG synthesis software, now in the final stage of FDA 510(k) review with anticipated clearance by year end. The company is advancing commercial readiness, including a new partnership with HeartNexus for 24/7 cardiologist review services, alongside new scientific data presented at AHA Scientific Sessions and HRX Live 2025 and an expanded global IP portfolio of 24 issued patents. For the quarter, R&D expenses were $3.3 million, G&A expenses were $2.0 million, net loss was $5.3 million and cash totaled $1.9 million. HeartBeam will discuss its results and provide a business update during a conference call and webcast on Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

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About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024. The 12-Lead ECG synthesis software is under FDA review. The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at

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