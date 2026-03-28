MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) New "L00 Series" Train for the Seibu Railway's Yamaguchi Line Begins Commercial Operation

The Frst New Leo Liner "L00 Series"

TOKYO, Mar 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has completed delivery of the first trainsets L00 Series ("Leo-kei") trains (4 cars per trainset, total 12 cars) ordered by Seibu Railway Co., Ltd. for its Yamaguchi Line, an automated guideway transit (AGT) system. Commercial operation of the first train began on March 27th. That same day, Seibu Railway held a commemorative ceremony for the start of commercial operation, attended by Tokorozawa City Mayor Masatoshi Onozuka and Higashimurayama City Mayor Takashi Watanabe.

The new L00 Series are being manufactured at MHI's Mihara Machinery Works in Hiroshima Prefecture, and are scheduled to be delivered sequentially by FY2027. The seating arrangement has been changed from the bench seats used in the existing 8500 Series vehicles to longitudinal seats to increase transport capacity to BELLUNA DOME baseball stadium and Seibuen Amusement Park. To meet diverse passenger needs, wheelchair spaces, children's seats, and in-car information displays have been installed to enhance convenience.

In addition, the new trains incorporate many unique specifications designed by MHI especially for AGT system vehicles, including aluminum bodyshells, the MHI bogie,(1), a ceiling duct air conditioning system,(2) and A-MVCS (Advanced Mitsubishi Vehicle Control System). The A-MVCS in particular, in addition to the vehicle control function, has monitoring and commissioning functions for each piece of on-board equipment, allowing it to flexibly meet the needs of railway operators.

Further, a large glass window has been installed in the partition wall between the driver's cab and the children's seat, allowing children to enjoy the view from the front window and driver's seat, enhancing the sense of excitement for passengers.

This AGT system utilizes rubber tires for a smooth ride and low noise. In addition, as a type of clean mobility with low CO2 emissions, the system has a reduced environmental impact, supporting the realization of a decarbonized and energy-efficient world. The adoption of vehicles that combine excellent design and environmental performance also enhances the impression of the surrounding facilities.

Going forward, MHI Group will continue to strive for technological innovation, and through services that safely and comfortably transport people and goods, contribute to the development of public transport that supports the lives of people around the world.

(1) A bogie developed by MHI for AGT systems. It is compatible with general rubber tire operation for AGTs.

(2) A system that directs air through ducts behind the ceiling to provide air conditioning.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Sectors: EVs, Transportation