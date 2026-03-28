Yunnan Provincial Department Of Culture And Tourism Invites European Travel Agents To Visit Yunnan, Fostering New Tourism Partnerships

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) The article contains the familiarization trip video of the European Travel Agents Visit to Yunnan

Kunming, China / TimesNewswire / March 27, 2026 – To further develop the European inbound tourism market and promote the high-quality growth of Yunnan's inbound tourism sector, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism invited a delegation of leading travel agents from the Netherlands, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Serbia, and other European countries to participate in an eight-day in-depth familiarization tour from March 13 to 20.

During the visit, the delegation explored four of Yunnan's key tourism destinations-Kunming, Dali, Lijiang, and Shangri-La-conducting a comprehensive assessment of the province's tourism resources, infrastructure, and service capabilities. The program also facilitated meaningful industry exchange and partnership discussions, delivering tangible outcomes and injecting new momentum into tourism cooperation between Yunnan and Europe.

Stone Forest:

Throughout the trip, participants visited iconic natural attractions such as the Stone Forest and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, while also engaging in immersive cultural experiences. These included traditional Yi ethnic Sanxian dance, Bai tie-dye craftsmanship, the Three-Course Tea ceremony, and Tibetan thangka painting. The delegation gained first-hand insight into Yunnan's exceptional ecological diversity and its rich tapestry of ethnic cultures. In addition, the group examined Kunming's aviation hub and its“Easy Transfer” service system, gaining a deeper understanding of the province's accessibility and connectivity. They also explored Yunnan's sustainable tourism practices, particularly the balance between ecological conservation and community-based development. This hands-on experience enabled participants to better evaluate Yunnan's readiness for international tourism, its product development potential, and overall service standards-laying a solid foundation for future collaboration.

Dali:

On March 19, a dedicated tourism promotion and exchange conference was held in Kunming, bringing together the European delegation and local tourism stakeholders. The discussions focused on key areas such as product development, thematic itinerary design, and two-way tourist flows. A broad consensus on future cooperation was reached. Notably, the Serbian delegation confirmed a concrete partnership plan, with the first group of European tourists expected to visit Yunnan between October and November 2026-marking a significant and actionable outcome of the tour.

Lijiang:

Shangri-La:

This familiarization trip represents a proactive step by Yunnan in engaging with the international tourism market and strategically expanding its European visitor base. Through on-the-ground exploration and direct dialogue, European travel professionals gained a comprehensive understanding of Yunnan, while a long-term communication and cooperation platform between Yunnan and European tourism industries was effectively established.

Looking ahead, Yunnan will leverage this initiative as a foundation to further deepen collaboration with European partners. Efforts will focus on joint product development, mutual tourist exchange, and coordinated brand promotion, encouraging more European travelers to discover Yunnan. By fostering stronger cultural exchange and industry cooperation, Yunnan aims to achieve mutual benefits and sustain the dynamic growth of its inbound tourism market.

Potatso National Park: