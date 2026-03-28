Doha Eases Back Into Routine After Family-Focused Eid Holidays

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Daily life in Doha is gradually returning to normal after the Eid al-Fitr holidays, following a celebration marked by indoor family outings and quieter evenings instead of large public gatherings.

During the break, indoor amusement spaces and mall-based attractions were among the busiest spots in the city. Children queued for brightly coloured rides, from miniature race cars to spinning attractions, while parents watched from nearby seating areas.

The hum of arcade machines mixed with laughter and music, creating a lively but controlled environment that appealed to families seeking both entertainment and comfort.

Venue operators said the Eid period remains one of their peak seasons, but this year saw a noticeable shift in behaviour. Families tended to stay longer in a single location rather than moving between multiple destinations, turning malls and indoor parks into all-day experiences.

Extended operating hours and bundled ride offers also helped sustain footfall throughout the holiday stretch. A staff member at a major mall said“there's a preference now for convenience at an indoor attraction,” noting that“families want everything in one place: rides, food, seating, and they're staying for hours rather than hopping around.”

That pattern reflects a broader adaptation in how residents mark Eid in an urban, climate-controlled setting. While traditional visits to relatives and home gatherings remained central, many households complemented them with short outings tailored to children's preferences and ease of access.

The concept of a“staycation Eid” was also evident this year, it is learnt. With some residents opting not to travel abroad, hotels, malls and leisure destinations reported steady demand. For many, the holiday became an opportunity to rediscover local attractions, but with caution due to the regional tensions, rather than leave the country.

As the day's activities wound down, attention shifted outdoors, though in a more subdued way than in previous years. In residential districts and lifestyle precincts, families and small groups took evening walks under softly lit street lamps. The pace was unhurried: children on scooters, couples strolling along pavements, and small clusters of friends lingering outside cafes. Compared to the bustle typically associated with Eid nights, the atmosphere this year leaned toward calm and reflective.

Urban planners and sociologists have long noted that Doha's built environment, characterised by mixed-use districts and pedestrian-friendly zones, has gradually reshaped social habits.

Instead of crowding into a few central landmarks, residents now disperse across multiple neighbourhoods, creating pockets of activity rather than a single focal point.

Traffic during the holiday showed this shift. While big shopping malls were crowded during peak hours, nearby residential streets were less congested, especially later in the evening.

Just days after Eid, the transition back to routine is evident as morning traffic picks up again, signalling the return to work, while schools and offices prepare to resume regular schedules. Cafes that extended their hours during the holiday are scaling back, but have become busy during the day.

“We were extremely busy during Ramadan, as a large number of customers thronged the shop at night. Since the start of Eid and onwards, we started receiving more people again during the day,” said a supervisor at a popular coffee shop along Airport Road.

However, changing weather conditions have further shaped how residents spend their time, with many choosing to stay indoors as intermittent rain and thunderstorms sweep across Doha.

Over the past few days, heavy downpours and flashes of lightning have disrupted outdoor plans, prompting families to scale back evening outings and weekend activities. Streets that were previously filled with pedestrians during Eid have appeared quieter, with fewer people venturing out except for essential trips.

Residents said the unstable weather has encouraged a more home-based weekend, with families opting for indoor gatherings, movie nights and small get-togethers instead of visiting parks or open-air destinations. Some cafés and restaurants also reported a slight dip in evening foot traffic, particularly during periods of intense rainfall.

Authorities have previously advised motorists to exercise caution on wet roads, as sudden showers can reduce visibility and cause water to accumulate in low-lying areas. Despite this, traffic has remained generally manageable, with fewer leisure trips contributing to lighter movement in some parts of the city.

Weather forecasts indicate that rain showers may continue over the next two days, with the possibility of thunderstorms in isolated areas.

As a result, many residents are expected to maintain a cautious approach, keeping plans flexible and prioritising safety while the unsettled conditions persist.