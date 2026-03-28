Founders Must Keep Building Through Crisis, Says Doha-Based Investor

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Startup founders navigating economic uncertainty must resist the instinct to pause and instead keep building, a Qatar-based investor said at a regional webinar hosted recently by Startup Grind Doha Chapter.

Muhannad Taslaq, Director of Investments at Alchemist Doha, drew on lessons he gathered from founders, operators, and investors who had faced similar pressures during the Covid-19 pandemic and other major disruptions during the webinar titled 'Building Through Fire: A Playbook for Mena Founders Navigating Challenging Times'.

Alchemist Doha, a venture capital and investment platform focused on supporting, investing in, and scaling tech startups in Qatar and emerging markets, is the product of a partnership between Alchemist Accelerator and the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council.

“People who are smart and capable say the same thing: 'Let me just wait and see how this develops before I make my move' - and this is one of the biggest mistakes a founder or anybody could make,” he pointed out.

Taslaq, who spent nearly 18 years in Silicon Valley, said that six months into a wait-and-see approach, the window of opportunity is typically gone, as customers have moved on, competitors have advanced and the market offers no signal that conditions have stabilised.

“The market did not send a calendar invite saying, 'Okay things are stable now and you can start again',” Taslaq told the webinar.

He drew on his own experience during the Covid-19 pandemic, when his 3D printing and gaming merchandising company faced collapsed funding talks with Mayfield Fund and an IP infringement claim that slashed its valuation from roughly $35mn to $40mn down to around $8mn to $10mn.

Rather than standing still, Taslaq said the team doubled down and secured partnerships with Paramount and Star Trek, generating strong revenues through the crisis.

Taslaq outlined six rules he described as a practical playbook rather than a motivational framework. The first, and what he called“the hardest to follow,” is to shrink the planning horizon to 30-day sprints, identify a single metric that matters and ship continuously - even if progress is incremental.

“You have to keep shipping - a product update, a customer call, a proposal sent - any movement. It's what keeps the company and the team psychologically alive during the crisis,” he explained.

On financial discipline, Taslaq said founders must know their exact“burn rate” and calculate what he called their“date of death” - the precise day the money runs out if nothing changes, and communicate that figure openly with their team.

“Does this directly generate revenue or protect our core product? If it's not, then you cut,” he further emphasised, describing the test every expense must pass.

He also urged founders to use artificial intelligence (AI) to automate repetitive tasks before cutting headcount, listing customer support responses, social media scheduling, invoice processing, lead qualification and meeting summaries as immediate candidates.

On managing investors, Taslaq warned against raising at distressed valuations unless survival demands it, recounting how panic-driven dilution during his own Covid experience left him a minority shareholder in the company he had founded.

“Dilution taken in panic is a cost you would pay for years,” he emphasised, adding that founders should keep investor updates going even when the news is bad, as an investor who hears from a founder regularly during a crisis develops far greater trust than one who is contacted only occasionally.

On customer relations, Taslaq said founders who go invisible during hard times accelerate churn, and advised calling the top 10 customers immediately to listen for new pain points, identifying which clients are holding steady and feeding all findings directly into the product roadmap.“The relationship you protect during a crisis is worth 10 relationships built after,” he stressed.

Turning to the team, Taslaq said employees are not watching company metrics during a crisis - they are watching the founder. He urged leaders to over-communicate, be honest about where things stand, and if layoffs are unavoidable, to make them once, surgically, and immediately rather than spreading cuts across multiple rounds.

Taslaq also urged founders to identify their single most important revenue-generating activity and protect it completely, pausing everything else - new features not driving retention, market expansions not generating cash, and partnerships unlikely to close within 30 to 60 days.

He added:“Clarity is a competitive advantage. Smart capital doesn't disappear in conflicts - it recalibrates.

They are watching, they are waiting, and they are looking for exactly the kind of founders who keep building.”