UN Announces Special Task Force For Strait Of Hormuz

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced yesterday the formation of a special task force focused on developing and proposing technical mechanisms designed to address humanitarian needs related to the Strait of Hormuz and facilitate trade in fertilisers and related raw materials.

During a press conference, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric explained that the formation of this task force comes amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and serious concerns that disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz could have severe repercussions for humanitarian needs and agricultural production globally.

He emphasised that, given the evolving conflict in the Middle East and the risks of escalation, any disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz threaten to have cascading consequences affecting humanitarian needs and agricultural production in the coming months.

He stressed Guterres' commitment to doing everything possible to reach a comprehensive and lasting settlement to this conflict, adding that“immediate action is essential to mitigate these consequences.”