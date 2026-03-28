Sheikh Joaan Conveys Amir's Condolences To Turkish Minister

On behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani offered condolences to Minister of Defence of the Republic of Turkiye Yasar Guler on the martyrs of the Qatar Armed Forces helicopter crash from the Qatar-Turkiye joint forces' members, praying to Allah Almighty to grant them His mercy and admit them to paradise, and to grant their families patience and solace.

For his part, the Turkish defence minister expressed his sincere condolences on the Qatari martyrs, praising the distinguished strategic relations between the two brotherly countries. HE Sheikh Joaan was accompanied during his visit to Ankara yesterday by HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad al-Thani.