Qatar-US Talks Focus On Defence, Energy Security

PM holds high-level meetings in Washington with Vice-President J D Vance, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Talks cover strengthening strategic co-operation, defence ties and global energy security US commends Qatar's active diplomatic role in promoting regional stability

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani held high-level meetings in Washington with senior US officials, focusing on strengthening strategic co-operation, defence ties, and global energy security amid escalating regional tensions.

According to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), HE Sheikh Mohammed met with Vice-President J D Vance and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, where discussions centred on deepening bilateral relations and enhancing co-ordination across multiple sectors, particularly defence, in light of ongoing developments in the region.

Both sides reviewed the close strategic partnership between Qatar and the US and explored avenues to reinforce co-operation that serve their mutual interests. The talks also addressed developments in global energy markets, with an emphasis on ensuring sustainable supply and maintaining the steady flow of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar to international markets.

HE Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of safeguarding global energy security and preserving freedom of maritime navigation in accordance with international law, particularly as disruptions threaten key shipping routes.

For his part, Vance lauded the strength of US-Qatar ties and commended Qatar's active diplomatic role in promoting regional stability and contributing to global energy security. HE the Prime Minister also met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to discuss ways to further advance defence and security co-operation. The meeting focused on enhancing joint co-ordination to address regional challenges and reinforce stability. Both sides stressed the importance of continued co-ordination and consultation on regional issues to promote security and stability locally and internationally.

The diplomatic engagements come against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf. On Wednesday, Qatar's Cabinet renewed its condemnation of Iranian attacks targeting Qatar and neighbouring countries, calling for an immediate cessation. The region has been on edge since late February, when a US-Israeli conflict with Iran escalated into a broader confrontation, resulting in significant casualties across multiple countries. Iran has since launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states, asserting that US assets are its primary targets.

Regional leaders, however, have warned that such actions endanger civilian populations and risk further destabilisation. The conflict has also triggered a severe global energy crisis, with Iran effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes.