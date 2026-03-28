Testing The Future Of Healthcare Wearables

Marie Hattar, SVP at Keysight Technologies (Image courtesy of Healtchcare IT Today)

Originally published by Healtchcare IT Today

The following is a guest article by Marie Hattar, SVP at Keysight Technologies

Wearable devices are transforming healthcare through continuous monitoring, early detection, and personalized management of chronic diseases. These innovations are reinventing how health concerns are tracked and treated, with the goal of improving diagnostics, outcomes, and accessibility. However, they also introduce new technical challenges to overcome.

Factors like increasing health consciousness, aging populations, and advances in sensor technology and connectivity are helping fuel wearables' popularity. Innovations such as sensor patches that continuously track ECG (electrocardiogram), respiratory rate, and other vital signs, to Oura rings and continuous glucose monitors are also contributing to this transformation. These devices combine sensors to monitor vital signs, utilizing Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or other IoT connectivity for seamless data transmission. With their ubiquitous nature, the healthcare wearables sector is set to grow from $103.4 billion in 2025 to $324.73 billion by 3032. In the US, research found that 45% of adults now own a wearable.

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