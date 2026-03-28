Beyond The Grant: 14 Years Of Leadership Excellence

MENAFN - 3BL) From the heat of the fireground to the strategic demands of the command office, fire leaders must seamlessly pivot from tactical action to visionary leadership. Recognizing this vital work, the Motorola Solutions Foundation has partnered with the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) and its Fire Service Executive Development Institute (FSEDI) for more than a decade, investing in aspiring executive fire chiefs and equipping the next generation of leaders with the tools to navigate increasingly complex challenges.

Hawaii County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd, EOW December 14, 2025, a member of the 2022 FSEDI cohort, was a leader whose impact was felt far beyond the islands he served.

He leveraged the strategic training from FSEDI to champion monumental change, securing an unprecedented $30 million funding increase for his department over three years. This crucial investment fueled critical infrastructure upgrades, including new helicopters and ambulances, expanding his department's ability to respond to emergencies. Beyond these administrative successes, Chief Todd was a pillar of strength during Hawaii's devastating 2023 wildfires. He was a tireless champion for the next generation, actively mentoring his staff and advocating for state-wide fire safety reforms.

Jason Shaw, Deputy Chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service and a fellow FSEDI alum, described Chief Todd as a visionary who led with "confidence, courage and a servant's heart." He noted that the FSDEI program gave Chief Todd "the permission to be vulnerable and the space to learn," transforming him into a "big-time" fire chief who changed fire safety for the State of Hawai'i.

It was this profound impact that made Chief Todd's sudden passing in early 2026 a moment of deep mourning for the fire service community.

“The Motorola Solutions Foundation is deeply moved by Chief Todd's legacy,” said Wesley Barden Touhy, executive director of the Foundation.“It's a powerful reminder that when we invest in a leader, we're ultimately investing in the safety and resilience of the entire community they serve.”

Chief Todd's impact and legacy empower the next generation, and the Motorola Solutions Foundation honors the path he forged by supporting those who follow in his footsteps. The latest FSEDI cohort, the 2026 class of fire service professionals, represents the future of public safety across North America, and the Foundation is privileged to support them as they begin this transformative journey.