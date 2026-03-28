Governor-General Of Jamaica Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kingston: Governor-General of Jamaica H E Dr. Patrick Linton Allen has received the credentials of H E Tariq Othman Al Othman as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to Jamaica.

The Ambassador conveyed the greetings of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Governor General of Jamaica, along with wishes for good health and happiness, and for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Jamaica.

For his part, the Governor General of Jamaica entrusted the Ambassador with his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.