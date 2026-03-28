Strong Consumer Spending And Digital Shift Drive Qatar's Economic Momentum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar's consumer economy is poised to emerge as a key engine of growth this year, underpinned by rising household incomes, expanding retail activity, and a rapid shift toward digital commerce, as the country builds on its strong economic fundamentals and diversification efforts.

With GDP projected to grow by around 6.1 percent, one of the highest rates in the region, consumer-driven sectors are playing an increasingly prominent role in sustaining economic expansion.

Speaking to The Peninsula, analysts note that retail activity continues to gain strength, supported by high disposable incomes and steady demand across both premium and value segments.

Consumer spending in Qatar has evolved beyond basic needs, with shoppers increasingly seeking lifestyle and experience-driven purchases, contributing to broader economic value creation across supply chains.

“Retail has become a strategic pillar of economic diversification, extending its impact into logistics, real estate, and technology,” said Saif Mohammed, a retail economist in the region.

At the same time, the rapid expansion of e-commerce is reshaping consumption patterns.

As per Research and Markets, Qatar's online market is projected to amount to more than QR18bn ($5bn) in 2026, reflecting strong digital adoption and high internet penetration, with consumers increasingly turning to mobile platforms for convenience and competitive pricing.

Industry experts say this shift is encouraging retailers to adopt omnichannel strategies, blending physical and digital experiences to capture a broader customer base.

Tourism and population dynamics are also contributing to the growth momentum, with increased visitor arrivals and affluent demographic supporting demand for retail, hospitality, and entertainment.

The country's high GDP per capita and stable inflation environment further reinforce consumer confidence, enabling sustained spending across sectors.

Researchers stress that while global uncertainties persist, domestic consumption in Qatar remains resilient.

“What we are seeing is a structurally stronger consumer base that continues to spend despite external pressures,” Mohammed said.“This resilience is supported by income stability, government spending, and a well-developed retail ecosystem.”

As Qatar advances its economic diversification agenda, the growing role of consumer-driven sectors underscores a shift toward a more balanced growth model, where retail, services, and digital commerce are increasingly complementing the country's traditional reliance on hydrocarbons. Additionally, analysts expect consumer spending to remain a key pillar of Qatar's economic trajectory, with sustained growth driven by innovation, convenience, and evolving lifestyle preferences.

This growth is further bolstered by ongoing infrastructure development and government initiatives aimed at strengthening the business environment and encouraging private sector participation.