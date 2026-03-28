Qatar Issues Heightened Security Alert - First In A Week
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's emergency services issued a heightened security alert, sending screeching messages on phones across the country - the first in a week.
The alert asks people to stay indoors and away from windows, and suggests an incoming missile or drone.
Within few minutes the security threat eliminated message was sent to all phones.
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