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Qatar Issues Heightened Security Alert - First In A Week

Qatar Issues Heightened Security Alert - First In A Week


2026-03-28 12:24:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's emergency services issued a heightened security alert, sending screeching messages on phones across the country - the first in a week.

The alert asks people to stay indoors and away from windows, and suggests an incoming missile or drone.

Within few minutes the security threat eliminated message was sent to all phones.

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The Peninsula

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