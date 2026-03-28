Ras Laffan Records Highest Rainfall In Qatar On March 25

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ras Laffan area recorded the heaviest rainfall in the country on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, according to a report issued by the Qatar Meteorology Department following varied intensity of rainfall across the country.

Northern and northeastern areas, including Ras Laffan, Barzan, and Rawdat Al-Faras, received heavier rainfall compared to central and southern parts of the country.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Ras Laffan at 45.4 mm, followed by Barzan (34.5 mm), Rawdat Al-Faras (28.3 mm), Simsima (27.5 mm), Katara (24 mm), and Al Khor (21.8 mm).

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Meanwhile, areas that recorded moderate rainfall included Al Shehaimiya (18.1 mm), Qatar University (16.6 mm), Lusail Stadium (16.4 mm), Al Jumayliyah (15.3 mm), Imgaithna (14.7 mm), Al Ghuwayriyah (13.9 mm), and Ain Snan (13.4 mm).

Central Doha and surrounding areas experienced relatively lighter rainfall. Doha and 974 Stadium both recorded 6.3 mm, while Madinat Al Shamal recorded 8.5 mm, and Hamad International Airport recorded 11.2 mm.

Authorities have been issuing warnings due to expected weather fluctuations from today through Saturday, March 28, 2026. During this period, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely, along with strong downdrafts, reduced visibility, and possible hail.

Authorities have also urged the public to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines during the unstable weather conditions.