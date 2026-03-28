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HMC Updates Access Routes At Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City

HMC Updates Access Routes At Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City


2026-03-28 12:24:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced changes to access routes at several of its facilities within Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City.

HMC said that starting Tuesday, March 31, 2026, traffic will be converted to a one-way system at the main entrances of key facilities, including Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, Ambulatory Care Center, Women's Wellness and Research Center, and Medical Care and Research Center.

HMC also shared a map to help guide motorists through the updated routes.

Motorists heading to parking areas are advised to use Ahmed Bin Ali Street, while those dropping off or picking up passengers should use Asiad 2006 Road.

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The Peninsula

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