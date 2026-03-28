Moph Issues Health And Safety Tips For Rainy Weather

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has issued a set of essential health and safety guidelines for the public following the weather fluctuations and heavy rainfall expected over the weekend.

The Ministry urged citizens and residents to take necessary precautions to preserve their health and safety during these conditions.

The Ministry also specifically advised the public to avoid swimming or walking through floodwaters as they may contain harmful contaminants and pathogens.

Regarding outdoor safety, the Ministry warned against contact with metal objects in open spaces during thunderstorms.

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The public is also encouraged to quickly dry any parts of the home that become wet to prevent the growth of mould and fungi.

The Ministry also noted that it is vital to ensure food is not exposed to rainwater or floodwater. If any food items have come into contact with such water, it must be disposed of immediately.

The Ministry also highlighted the importance of water safety, advising that drinking water containers must remain tightly sealed at all times. If any change in the taste or colour of the water is noticed, the storage tank must be disinfected with chlorine and thoroughly washed.

To prevent an infestation of insects and pests, it has been advised to dry any areas inside or outside the house where water collects as soon as possible.

The Ministry further emphasised maintaining high standards of personal hygiene and washing hands regularly, especially after any direct contact with floodwater.