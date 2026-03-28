Shafallah Center All Set For Full Comeback With Enhanced Services And Inclusive Vision

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities has announced the completion of all preparations for the resumption of full operations for staff and beneficiaries, paving the way for the restart of educational and rehabilitation services next week.

The center stated that preparations were carried out under a comprehensive operational plan, including a series of coordination meetings across departments to ensure alignment and integration.

Operational plans were updated, performance indicators reviewed, and facilities, infrastructure, and technical systems fully assessed to provide a safe, integrated, and supportive environment.

At this stage, the center is prioritising the continuity of high-quality educational and rehabilitation services, alongside enhancing individualised programmes tailored to beneficiaries' diverse needs and abilities.

It also underscored its focus on workforce development through continuous training and strengthening active partnerships with families as a cornerstone of successful rehabilitation outcomes.

The center noted that the return to full attendance enhances institutional readiness, enabling the completion of all administrative and technical arrangements ahead of the relaunch of services, and boosting the efficiency and flexibility of educational and administrative teams.

To ensure a smooth start, an integrated framework of organizational measures has been activated, including updated work plans, clearly defined departmental priorities, expanded use of digital solutions in daily operations, and strengthened monitoring and evaluation systems.

Additionally, teaching and administrative staff have undergone targeted workshops and guidance sessions to enhance professional skills, modernize educational and rehabilitation approaches, and support psychological and social readiness for engaging with beneficiaries after the break.

Executive Director of the center Fatima Saeed Al Saadi affirmed that teams are working collaboratively to ensure a strong and well-organised relaunch, noting that preparations extended beyond operational readiness to include human and professional capacity building.

She emphasised that each new phase represents an opportunity to deepen positive impact in the lives of persons with disabilities, adding that the center remains committed to delivering integrated, high-quality services that place beneficiaries at the core, support their empowerment, and promote their inclusion in society in line with best international standards. She also highlighted the vital role of families as key partners in the rehabilitation process and reaffirmed the center's commitment to advancing its programs and workforce in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

In conclusion, the center reiterated its dedication to providing specialized services that empower persons with disabilities and support their full integration into society, reflecting the country's broader commitment to inclusive development.