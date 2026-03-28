Qatar Reaffirms Support For OHCHR To Meet Its Mandate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar reaffirmed its continued role as a key supporter of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in fulfilling its mandate, including by hosting the UN Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre for South-West Asia and the Arab Region, providing full support for its work, and contributing regularly to the OHCHR budget.

This came in a statement delivered Friday by Nour Hamad Al Kaabi, Third Political Researcher at the Human Rights Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the general debate on technical assistance and capacity-building (Item 10) at the 61st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Al Kaabi noted that technical assistance and capacity-building are integral to the mandates of both the Human Rights Council and OHCHR, helping states meet their human rights obligations.

She stressed that effective assistance must be based on the needs, priorities, and consent of the concerned states, while taking into account their national contexts, within a framework of constructive dialogue and cooperation aimed at achieving tangible results on the ground.

She further affirmed that all human rights, including the right to development, are interdependent and mutually reinforcing, and must be treated equally with the same level of attention and priority.