United States Launches New $25 Million Effort To Support The Return And Rehabilitation Of Forcibly Relocated Ukrainian Children

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Department of State continues to support President Trump's efforts to bring about durable peace and prosperity in Ukraine through new assistance programming to aid the return of Ukrainian children forcibly relocated to Russian-controlled territories.

In coordination with Congress, the Department of State is providing $25 million in new assistance to support the identification, return, and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children and youth who have been forcibly transferred or otherwise held away from their families and communities.

U.S. funding will support two primary types of programs. First, it will assist reliable partners to identify and track children that have been forcibly transferred away from their home, an essential step in supporting diplomatic and other efforts to facilitate their return. Second, it will support the Ukrainian government and trusted local partners to provide returned children with the care and support they need to recover and rebuild their lives.

President Trump has made clear that tragic bloodshed in Ukraine must stop, and his Administration remains fully committed to securing a lasting peace. Dozens of U.S. funded assistance programs continue to provide critical life-saving assistance for civilians affected by the violence - including these children, who are among the most vulnerable victims of this brutal and senseless war, which never would have started had President Trump been in office.

The public notice of funding opportunity is available on grants.