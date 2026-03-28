Secretary Rubio's Call With Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the Iranian regime's ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure across the Middle East. The Secretary strongly condemned the Iranian regime's attacks on Jordan and other U.S. partners in the region. Secretary Rubio thanked Foreign Minister Safadi for Jordan's important role in advancing regional security.