Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With The Republic Of Marshall Islands Foreign Minister Kalani Kaneko

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Republic of the Marshall Islands Foreign Minister Kalani Kaneko today in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister highlighted the success of the Pacific Islands Investment Summit in February and reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the Compact of Free Association, which underpins the relationship between the two countries.

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