Malaysia Pledges Constructive Role In Reducing Afghanistanpakistan Tensions

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Prime Ministers of Malaysia and Afghanistan have expressed concern over the regional security situation, with Malaysia reaffirming its intention to play a positive and constructive role in easing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to a statement posted on X by the Office of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Anwar Ibrahim.

The two leaders discussed regional developments, particularly the recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund also voiced concern over escalating regional tensions following reported attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran.

He reiterated that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan maintains a principled stance favoring the resolution of disputes through mutual understanding and cooperation.

He noted that during the Eid al-Fitr holidays, and at the request of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the State of Qatar, the Islamic Emirate demonstrated goodwill by observing a pause in defensive operations.

Emphasizing that violence benefits no party, he called for restraint and urged all sides to avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.

He stressed that challenges should be addressed through wisdom and rational decision-making.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim likewise expressed concern over the regional situation and voiced hope that the temporary cessation of violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan would continue.

He underscored the importance of resolving issues through sincere dialogue and mutual understanding.

He added that Malaysia stands ready to engage with both sides in an effort to support de-escalation and promote stability.

At the conclusion of the call, the Afghan Prime Minister expressed appreciation for Malaysia's efforts and emphasized the importance of continuing such constructive engagement.

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