Iftikhar Hussain Urges Dialogue To Resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan Disputes

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Mia Iftikhar Hussain, provincial head of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has called for regional and international mediation to establish a lasting ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, warning that continued tensions could lead to an uncontrollable conflict.

Speaking Thursday at a press club in Nowshera, Pakistan, Hussain said that rising tensions between the two countries serve neither nation's interests.

He expressed concern over ceasefire violations during Eid, stating:“We call on both Pakistan, our country and homeland, and Afghanistan to stop the fighting. If the two sides do not end hostilities, we urge third parties to mediate; otherwise, the war will become dangerous.”

Referring to Afghanistan's past struggles against the Soviet Union and the Taliban's resistance to the U.S. over the last 20 years, he added:

“Afghanistan defended itself as best it could, and at that time Pakistan was their friend, but misunderstandings arose between the two countries.”

Hussain also highlighted the presence of terrorists in various parts of Pakistan attempting to destabilize the government.



He stressed that Pakistan has a responsibility to combat terrorism but must revise its policies.“Pakistan should fight terrorism within its own borders, and the Afghan government should do the same in Afghanistan,” he said.

He urged both nations to respect each other's sovereignty and resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

Hussain warned:“If we make a mistake and enter another war, it will be a conflict where we harm each other irreparably and lose control. Afghan and Pakistani officials need to sit at the same table and negotiate to prevent the situation from worsening.”