Anchorage Digital Integrates TRX, Expanding Institutional Access To Regulated Custody On TRON

Anchorage Digital, home to America's first federally chartered crypto bank, today announced that it will now support the TRON Network, bringing secure, institutional-grade custody and infrastructure to one of the largest and most widely used networks in crypto. TRON Network is governed by TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps).

Through this integration, institutions will be able to custody TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network, on Anchorage Digital's regulated platform. Future phases of the integration are expected to introduce support for TRC-20 assets and native TRX staking, enabling institutions to participate more fully in the TRON ecosystem within a compliant framework by holding tokens issued on TRON and engaging with the network's validator infrastructure.

TRON is one of the most widely adopted blockchain networks globally, with more than 370 million total user accounts and an average of 10.1 million daily transactions. The network has a circulating supply of more than $85 billion in Tether (USDT) issued onchain, and plays a significant role in the global stablecoin ecosystem as a leading blockchain for stablecoin issuance and transfers.

As institutional participation in digital assets continues to expand in the United States, access to regulated custody and trusted infrastructure is becoming essential for institutions engaging with major blockchain ecosystems.

As the digital asset ecosystem matures, institutions are increasingly seeking secure and compliant ways to access the blockchain networks driving global onchain activity. By supporting TRON, Anchorage Digital continues to expand the infrastructure available to institutional participants while connecting major crypto ecosystems with trusted financial infrastructure in the United States.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital Bank also offers fiat custody services through the use of an FDIC-insured, licensed sub-custodian. Anchorage Digital is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of March 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 371 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Contacts

Kate Roling

[email protected]

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

