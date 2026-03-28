Airport Show 2026 Rescheduled To October At The Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 March 2026: RX has confirmed that the 2026 edition of Airport Show co-located with Global Airport Leaders' Forum and Women In Aviation Middle East Conference, originally scheduled to take place from 12–14 May at Dubai World Trade Centre, will now take place from 12-14 October 2026, with the venue remaining unchanged.

The decision to reschedule the event has been made to prioritise the safety and well-being of customers, partners and colleagues, and to give the MEASA airport community greater confidence and flexibility to attend.

Now in its 25th edition, Airport Show is set to take centre stage as the MEASA region's most influential B2B platform for airport innovation, sustainability, and connectivity. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the milestone edition celebrates a quarter-century of driving airport development and shaping the future of the industry across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

For over two decades, Airport Show has brought together the airport ecosystem to foster collaboration on multi-billion-dollar projects and next-generation aviation solutions. This year's theme, "The Future of Airport Innovation Starts Here," encapsulates the show's renewed mission to drive smarter, safer, and greener operations across global airports.

"The safety and well-being of our customers, partners and colleagues remains our highest priority, and the decision to run Airport Show 2026 later in the year reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone can participate with confidence and for everyone to enjoy flexibility in planning their participation at this important industry gathering. We look forward to welcoming the airport community back to Dubai in October."

The RX team remains committed to supporting all participants and will work closely with exhibitors, partners and stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition to rescheduled dates.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Travel & Tourism

Posted on: Thursday, March 26, 2026 4:42:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)