Singer Launches ESG Roadmap 2030 “Progress Through Purpose”

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC, the nation's most trusted name in consumer durables and a proud member of the Hayleys Group, has unveiled its comprehensive, themed“Progress Through Purpose.” This milestone initiative underscores Singer's deep commitment to integrating sustainability across every facet of its business - ensuring that progress advances hand in hand with responsibility, integrity, and care for both people and the planet.

For over 148 years, Singer has been woven into the fabric of Sri Lankan life - empowering families, supporting livelihoods, and driving innovation through generations. With the launch of Progress Through Purpose, the company reaffirms its vision for purposeful growth, aligning its operations and ambitions with the Hayleys Lifecode, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and globally recognized sustainability frameworks including the GRI Standards and SLFRS S1 & S2.

“Singer's ESG Roadmap marks a transformative milestone in our journey toward enhancing responsible business,” said Mr. Mohan Pandithage, Chairman, Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC.“As a leader in consumer durables, we have a unique opportunity to empower Sri Lankan households with sustainable choices and contribute meaningfully to the nation's climate and development goals.”

Adding further, Mr. Mahesh Wijewardene, Group Managing Director, stated:

“Progress Through Purpose is more than a roadmap - it is a promise. Our four ESG pillars - Energy Purpose, Environment Purpose, Humanity Purpose, and Winning Purpose - guide how we deliver value responsibly to our customers, communities, and the nation.”

Under the Energy Purpose, Singer aims to achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and enhance energy efficiency through renewable energy initiatives such as solar power integration and operational improvements.

The Environment Purpose focuses on strengthening circularity by introducing waste reduction measures, sustainable packaging, and nationwide e-waste collection across Singer's 400+ retail outlets.

Through the Humanity Purpose, Singer focuses on creating a positive social impact by strengthening community engagement and expanding its CSR initiatives to uplift lives and promote inclusivity.

Finally, the Winning Purpose emphasizes employee wellbeing, strong governance, ethical conduct, transparency, and alignment with the Hayleys Group's ESG oversight framework - ensuring accountability, empowerment, and sustainable performance across all levels of the organization.

By 2030, Singer aspires to build a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient organization - one that not only delivers enduring value to its customers today but also safeguards a better tomorrow for future generations.