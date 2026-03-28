DIMO And MTU Host Technical Forum To Showcase Next-Generation Engineering Solutions

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) DIMO and MTU continue to strengthen their long-standing partnership of over three decades in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, delivering advanced propulsion and power solutions across marine, railway, power generation, and critical infrastructure sectors. The collaboration, which has over 400 MTU systems in operation throughout the region, plays a vital role in supporting transportation, industrial applications, and national security. It is also expanding into new markets such as data centres and integrated engineering solutions.

Held for the second consecutive time, the DIMO-MTU Technical Forum attracted a distinguished audience of key customers and high-ranking officials from the tri-forces, Police, Sri Lanka Railways, Sri Lanka Transport Board, and other public and private sector organisations.

In addition to highlighting evolving market trends and providing the latest updates from MTU executives, the forum reinforced DIMO's position as MTU's exclusive authorised service dealer in the region. Mr. Ranjith Pandithage, Chairman of DIMO, and Mr. Soon Hock Yap, Vice President – Services, APAC at MTU, highlighted the importance of integrated engineering expertise and strengthening customer engagement through more tailored, value-driven solutions.

Significant innovations such as the MTU Go! digital platform, which uses IoT-enabled connectivity to offer real-time engine monitoring, diagnostics, and fleet management, were showcased. By facilitating data-driven decision-making and predictive maintenance, these solutions are intended to improve operational efficiency, reliability, and lifecycle performance.

To meet the growing demands of the marine and general engineering sectors in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, DIMO and MTU continue to collaborate in introducing advanced technologies and tailored service solutions.