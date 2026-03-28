Hidden SNAP Rule: Seniors And Disabled Adults Can Boost Their Benefits By Reporting Medical Expenses

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you're receiving SNAP benefits and still struggling to afford groceries, there's a little-known rule that could increase your monthly assistance. Many seniors and disabled adults don't realize they can report medical expenses-and doing so can lead to higher benefits. It's not a loophole or a special program-it's built right into SNAP rules. Yet surprisingly, only a small percentage of eligible households actually take advantage of it. Here's how this hidden SNAP medical expense deduction works and how it could put more money on your EBT card.

The SNAP Medical Expense Deduction Explained

The SNAP medical expense deduction allows seniors and disabled individuals to lower their“countable income.” This matters because SNAP benefits are based on how much income you have after deductions. If your income appears lower, your benefit amount can increase.

To qualify, you must be age 60 or older or have a qualifying disability. Any unreimbursed medical expenses over $35 per month can be deducted from your income calculation.

Why This Rule Can Increase Your Monthly Benefits

Here's where the SNAP medical expense deduction really makes a difference. By subtracting medical costs from your income, SNAP sees you as having less money available for food. That often results in a higher monthly benefit. For example, even modest expenses can boost benefits by $7 to $69 per month -or more, depending on your situation.

Over the course of a year, that can add up to hundreds of dollars in additional assistance. For many households, that's the difference between stretching meals and eating comfortably.

What Medical Expenses Actually Count

A wide range of expenses can qualify under the SNAP medical expense deduction. These include doctor visits, prescription medications, and health insurance premiums. It can also include transportation to medical appointments, dental care, hearing aids, and even some over-the-counter medications if approved by a doctor.

Importantly, only expenses you pay out of pocket count-anything covered by insurance does not qualify. Many people overlook smaller recurring costs that could still help boost their benefits.

The $35 Rule Most People Miss

One of the most important details is the $35 monthly threshold. Only medical expenses above $35 per month are counted toward the deduction.

For example, if you spend $100 per month on medical costs, only $65 would be deducted. While that may not seem like much, it can still significantly impact your SNAP calculation. Many seniors mistakenly assume their expenses are too small to matter-but even modest costs can help.

You Have to Report These Expenses-They're Not Automatic

This benefit doesn't happen automatically-you have to report your medical expenses. SNAP caseworkers won't add them unless you provide the information during your application or recertification. You can also report changes at any time if your expenses increase. Documentation like receipts, pharmacy printouts, or insurance statements may be required. The more accurate your reporting, the better your chances of receiving the full benefit.

Many Eligible Households Aren't Using This Benefit

Despite how valuable this rule is, very few households actually use it. Research shows that only a small percentage of SNAP participants claim the medical expense deduction.

This means many seniors and disabled adults are leaving money on the table every month. Some don't know the rule exists, while others assume the process is too complicated. In reality, it's one of the simplest ways to increase your benefits.

Why the SNAP Medical Expense Deduction Is a Game Changer for Fixed Incomes

The SNAP medical expense deduction is one of the most overlooked tools available to seniors and disabled adults. By simply reporting out-of-pocket medical costs, you can potentially increase your monthly food assistance without changing your income. In a time when grocery prices remain high, every extra dollar matters. The key is understanding that this benefit is already built into the system-you just have to use it. If you're currently receiving SNAP, reviewing your medical expenses could lead to immediate financial relief. It's a small step that can make a big difference in your monthly budget.

Did you know about the SNAP medical expense deduction-and have you ever reported your medical costs to increase your benefits? Share your experience in the comments!