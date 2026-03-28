SW Airlines Under Fire, Says Nashville Woman 'Too Big To Fly'

MENAFN - Saving Advice) I recently purchased a round-trip ticket from Charlotte to Indianapolis, and it cost me around $1,000. The price of airline tickets has gone through the roof. So, many people assume that when they show up for their scheduled flight, they'll be able to get on board and be on their way. After all, they are paying enough to have that expectation. However, a recent incident with Southwest Airlines has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

A Nashville woman named Ruby Cosby says she was denied boarding by Southwest after being told she was“too big” to fly without purchasing an additional seat. The incident has sparked outrage online, with critics calling the airline's updated policy confusing, inconsistent, and even discriminatory. What makes this story especially powerful is how quickly it escalated. If you fly even occasionally, this situation could impact how you book (and how much you pay) moving forward.

A Nashville Woman's Story Is Fueling the Backlash

Cosby says her ticket was canceled at the gate. She was attempting to board a flight to Los Angeles when a gate agent told her she needed to purchase a second seat due to her size. The additional cost was reportedly around $450, which she did not have available at the time. When she couldn't pay immediately, her ticket was canceled, nearly causing her to miss her trip entirely.

“I can fit in the seat like I have fit in the seat with no problem for many years,” Crosby said.

“I also asked him is there any way I can go test to see if I can fit the seat. Like you're telling me I can't get in the seat before I got in the seat,” she stated.“He informed me that there was no way for him to do that. That if he took me all the way past the TSA gates and I couldn't fit in the seats that would cause a bigger problem.”

She has reportedly flown Southwest in the past without any issues. Thankfully, she later managed to fly with another airline, but the experience left her shaken and speaking out.

The Policy Change That Sparked the Issue

At the center of this story is a recent update to Southwest Airlines'“customer of size” policy. Previously, passengers who needed extra space could request a second seat at the airport or be reimbursed if they purchased one in advance.

However, new rules now require passengers who may encroach on neighboring seats to buy an additional ticket, sometimes on the spot. Refunds are no longer guaranteed, especially if flights are full. This shift places more financial and emotional pressure on travelers. It also gives gate agents more discretion, which can lead to inconsistent enforcement.

“I understand having a policy put into place to make sure others are comfortable,” Crosby said.“My main worry is that there's nothing put into place to stop discrimination or anything from happening. It's just based off of perception that's my worry. I feel like this policy can be used unfairly because there's not guidelines.”

Why Critics Are Calling It a“Fat Tax”

The backlash has been swift, with many travelers labeling the policy a“fat tax.” According to the Southwest employees, the new additional seat charge is something that was put into place earlier this year.

Social media users argue that the rules unfairly target plus-size passengers and rely too heavily on subjective judgment. Some travelers claim they were asked to purchase extra seats even when they believed they could fit comfortably.

Others say the process feels humiliating, especially when decisions are made publicly at the gate. Advocacy groups have also raised concerns about discrimination and a lack of clear guidelines.

For many passengers, the biggest shock is the potential cost. Some travelers report being asked to pay hundreds (or even close to $1,000) for an additional seat. That's a major expense, especially if it happens unexpectedly at the airport. Unlike baggage fees or seat upgrades, this cost isn't always clear during booking. The lack of transparency makes it harder for travelers to plan ahead.

Airlines Say It's About Safety and Comfort

From the airline's perspective, policies like this are often framed around safety and passenger comfort. Airlines must ensure that all passengers can sit with armrests down and that aisles remain clear for emergencies. When someone requires more space, it can affect seating arrangements and evacuation procedures.

That said, critics argue that these concerns should be handled with clearer, more consistent guidelines. Many believe there's a better way to balance safety with respect. The debate is now pushing airlines to rethink how these policies are communicated and enforced.

Could This Lead to Policy Changes Nationwide?

The viral nature of this story means it's unlikely to fade anytime soon. Public pressure often plays a major role in how companies adjust controversial policies. If enough travelers push back, airlines may revisit how they handle these situations. At the same time, lawmakers and consumer advocates could step in to provide clearer protections. This moment could become a turning point in how airlines define fairness and accessibility.

Do you think airlines should charge extra for seat space, or is this policy going too far? Share your thoughts in the comments.