8 High-End And Durable Comic Book Sleeves And Boards For The Serious Collector

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There is a cost to being a comic book collector or investor. If you're a serious collector of comic books and collectibles, then you must continually invest in the best quality backing boards and durable comic book sleeves. Comic book paper from any era eventually breaks down when exposed to the elements. It is not enough to collect comic books; you have to invest in protecting them for the long term as well.

Serious comic book collectors, whether for nostalgic or investment purposes, understand this. Sometimes you have to put in extra effort and spend a little more money when it comes to organizing and protecting your comics. If you don't put in this effort, no one else will.

Also, the longer you delay in organizing your collection with high-end and durable comic book protection supplies, the more your collection will break down due to neglect.

Here are eight pricier comic book sleeves and backing board products you should check out now.

1. BCW Current Premade Comic Bags & Boards (100 Count)

Quality backing boards and durable comic book sleeves like this are a mainstay product from BCW. This product is perfect for the serious collector because it saves organizational time. The manufacturer preloads each sleeve with a backing board. So, you don't have to waste time manually inserting 100 boards into 100 individual sleeves.

It sounds simple, but this is an ingenious concept. You get to save time organizing your collection. Time is a precious commodity if you have hundreds or thousands of comics to organize.

Here are the dimensions of the product: 6.625 x 10.25 inches

The sleeves are non-self-adhesive. These boards and sleeves are ideal for use with Modern Age comic book dimensions. All boards and sleeves are acid-free, feature a coating of 3% calcium carbonate, and are of archival quality.

Buy it now for $34 on Amazon.

2. Teling Comic Book Bags and Boards (720 Count)

This large set of backing boards and durable comic book sleeves is perfect for serious collectors. You get 360 sleeves and 360 backing boards with each purchase. The sleeves have a self-adhesive strip to add an extra layer of protection.

Here are the dimensions of the Sleeves: 7.2 x 12 inches

Board dimensions: 6.77 x 10.5 inches

This is a great product for serious collectors who need to upgrade a large collection without hassle. This product weighs over 15.3 pounds. Buy it now from Amazon for $52.99.

3. Comic ProLine Premade Bags & Boards (35 count)

This product is optimal for use with Silver Age comic books only. The sleeves are thick and measure over 2 mil thick. The manufacturer states that the sleeves have the durable tactile feel of more expensive Mylar. Additionally, the sleeves and boards are acid-free and made of archival quality.

Sleeve dimensions: 7-1/4” x 10-1/2”

Board dimensions: 7-1/8” x 10-1/2”

For your convenience as a serious collector, each sleeve has a backing board already inside it. Get 35 sleeves and boards for $19.75 at Amazon now.

4. Gemini Comic Book Boards (1,000 count)

You get 1,000 Gemini comic book boards with this purchase. You must buy 1,000 Gemini durable comic book sleeves, which is product #5 on this list, and manually combine both. This product weighs over 45 pounds.

Board dimensions: 6 3/4′′ x 10 1/2′′

You should only use this product with Modern Age comics. Each board has a coating of 3% calcium carbonate on one side. Buy it now on Amazon for only $119.

5. Gemini Premium Comic Book Bags (1,000 count)

These acid-free and durable comic book sleeves should be used with the Gemini backing boards featured at #4 on this list. These sleeves are made of 2-mil-thick polypropylene with a coating of 3% calcium carbonate.

Sleeve dimensions: 6 7/8′′ x 10 1/2′′

The serious collector can combine items #4 and #5 on this list to protect a large collection quickly. Buy them now at Amazon for $59.95.

6. Max Protection Premium Comic Bags and Boards (100 count)

The manufacturer states that they make backing boards and durable comic book sleeves for serious and discerning comic book collectors. The sleeves are made of acid-free polypropylene. All of the backing boards are acid-free, too. This product weighs over 2 pounds in total.

Sleeve dimensions: 6 7/8 x 10.5 inches

Board dimensions:6 3/4 x 10.5 inches

You get 100 sleeves and 100 boards with each purchase. Buy it now on Amazon for $24.99.

7. Epakh Comic Book Sleeves and Boards (200 Count)

The sleeves are made of 4-mil-thick polypropylene, which is doubly thicker than most comic sleeves. You get 200 sleeves and 200 backing boards with each purchase. This product should ideally be used to store Silver Age comic books only.

Product dimensions: 7.68 x 10.83

This is a great product for new collectors starting to get serious about the realities of organizing comics.

Get it now on Amazon for only $34.85.

8. YYYFCING Acid-Free Comic Book Sleeves (400 count)

These sleeves are 3.5-mil thick and made of polypropylene. The sleeves also feature a resealable flap too. These sleeves feature a coating of 3% calcium carbonate and are acid-free. Most comic book sleeves on the market are 2-mil thick.

Sleeve dimensions: 7.2 inches x 10.5 inches

You get 400 sleeves with each purchase. Get it now on Amazon for $29.99.

Durable Comic Book Sleeves and Backing Boards

You can work yourself up to being a serious collector. You don't necessarily have to start with the pricier sleeves and backing boards. The cheapest and most affordable comic book sleeves are made from basic and thin polypropylene with no acid-free coating of 3% calcium carbonate.

Without an acid-free coating or extra sleeve thickness, polypropylene bags tend to ripple, stick to each other, and break down in flakes within three to five years. So, you will have to swap them out often.

Pricier comic book protection supplies will cost you more money. However, with thicker sleeves and acid-free coatings and acid-free boards, they could protect your comics for years, decades, or a lifetime.

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