Lemstudio Launches Lemledger, The Client Accountability Platform

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Track deliverables, hours, approvals, and blockers in one transparent client portal built for agencies and service teams.

LemStudio has announced the launch of LemLedger, a SaaS platform designed to help agencies and service-based businesses demonstrate the full value of their work.

LemLedger centralises deliverable tracking, hours logging, approval workflows, and client visibility into a single structured system. Built to reduce disputes, eliminate email chaos, and create objective records of delivery, the platform gives both teams and clients a shared source of truth.

With a free plan available, no credit card required, and setup in under five minutes, LemLedger is built for immediate implementation across agencies of all sizes.

“Agencies don't lose clients because they don't do good work. They lose them because value isn't visible,” said Deepak Shukla, Founder of LemStudio and Pearl Lemon Group.“LemLedger makes work undeniable. Every hour, every deliverable, every approval is documented.”

LemLedger replaces fragmented project tools and spreadsheets with structured accountability workflows. Every deliverable can include evidence, time logs, approval status, and blocker attribution, all visible within a secure client portal.

Key capabilities include:

Blocker Attribution: Identify whether delays are client, internal, or third-party caused Client Approval Workflows: Approve, reject, or request revisions directly in-portal Evidence Galleries: Attach screenshots, Loom videos, links, and documents Hours and Value Tracking: Connect time invested to completed outcomes Secure Client Portal: Token-based access with no login required Exportable Reports: CSV exports for invoicing and accounting systems

Blocker attribution creates an objective record of why work stalls, reducing blame and improving collaboration. Approval actions are timestamped and logged with approver names, creating an audit trail that protects both sides.

Agency-client relationships often suffer from misaligned expectations and unclear responsibility. LemLedger addresses this by documenting patterns over time. If a project stalls due to delayed approvals, that data is visible. If internal capacity slows delivery, leadership can identify and adjust.

The client portal provides curated visibility without exposing internal notes or team discussions. Clients see completed deliverables, evidence, invested hours, and current status, nothing more, nothing less.

“Difficult conversations become easier when you bring data instead of opinions,” added Shukla.“Transparency strengthens trust. It doesn't weaken authority.”

LemLedger also supports structured revision workflows, ensuring that changes are tracked and historical versions preserved. Over time, agencies build a comprehensive record of value delivered, invaluable during renewals, upsells, and case study development.

Unlike generic project management platforms, LemLedger is purpose-built for client-facing service teams. It bridges the gap between internal task management and external reporting.

As teams log hours against specific deliverables, the system aggregates monthly totals automatically. Clients can see where their investment goes, while leadership gains insight into profitability per client, workload distribution, and revenue attribution.

Industries currently using LemLedger include:

SEO agencies Web development firms Marketing agencies Accounting practices Legal services Consulting firms

With structured workflows replacing scattered email threads and spreadsheet trackers, LemLedger transforms operational clarity into a competitive advantage.

The official LemLedger YouTube channel helps agencies access step-by-step tutorials, feature walkthroughs, and practical implementation guides. The channel includes:

How-to videos for setting up client portals Tutorials on deliverable tracking and approval workflows Walkthroughs of blocker attribution and reporting tools Platform updates and feature release breakdowns Best practices for agency implementation

Whether teams are just getting started or looking to optimise their workflow, the video library provides clear, visual guidance to help agencies get the most out of the platform.

LemLedger is now available. Agencies can start with the free plan and upgrade as their client portfolio grows. Setup takes less than five minutes, and no credit card is required.