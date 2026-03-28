Versitron Delivers High-Definition Fiber Video Transmission With HDSDI11 Installation Kit For System Integrators

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Versitron's HDSDI11 installation kit delivers broadcast-quality HD-SDI video transmission over fiber with long-distance capability, plug-and-play simplicity, and reliable performance, making it ideal for system integrators deploying high-definition video

Newark, March 26, 2026 – Versitron announces the availability of its HDSDI11 Fiber Optic Video Transmitter & Receiver System Installation Kit, a high-performance solution designed to enable system integrators to transmit broadcast-quality HD-SDI video over fiber optic infrastructure. Engineered for reliability, long-distance transmission, and seamless integration, the HDSDI11 kit provides a complete solution for professional AV, surveillance, and broadcast applications.

As high-definition video systems continue to evolve, system integrators are increasingly challenged to deliver uncompressed, real-time video transmission over extended distances without signal degradation. The HDSDI11 addresses these requirements by converting HD-SDI signals into fiber optic transmission, ensuring high-quality, interference-free video delivery across demanding environments.

Complete Fiber Video Transmission Solution in One Kit

The HDSDI11 installation kit includes everything required for rapid deployment, including a fiber optic transmitter, receiver, power supplies, dual SFP modules, and fiber cable. This all-in-one design simplifies installation and reduces the need for additional components, enabling system integrators to deploy high-definition video links quickly and efficiently.

The system supports 1 channel of HD-SDI video transmission along with 1 channel of RS-485 return data, allowing bidirectional communication for applications such as PTZ camera control.

With its hot-pluggable and adjustment-free design, the HDSDI11 ensures easy setup and operation, minimizing downtime and reducing installation complexity.

Broadcast-Quality HD-SDI Video Performance

Designed for professional-grade applications, the HDSDI11 supports HD-SDI video standards including SMPTE424M, SMPTE292M, and SMPTE259M, ensuring compatibility with industry-standard broadcast and video equipment.

The system delivers data rates ranging from 270 Mbps up to 2.97 Gbps, supporting both HD and 3G-SDI video formats. This enables transmission of high-resolution video signals with 8-bit and 10-bit audio/video quality, making it suitable for demanding environments such as live broadcasting and high-security surveillance.

Additionally, built-in signal re-clocking technology ensures stable and synchronized video output, maintaining signal integrity across long-distance fiber links.

Long-Distance Fiber Transmission Without Signal Loss

One of the key advantages of the HDSDI11 is its ability to transmit HD video over long distances without degradation. The system supports both multimode and singlemode fiber, enabling transmission distances of up to 20 kilometers depending on the configuration.

By leveraging fiber optic technology, system integrators can eliminate issues associated with electromagnetic interference (EMI), radio frequency interference (RFI), and signal attenuation commonly found in copper-based systems. This ensures secure, high-quality video transmission even in electrically noisy or high-risk environments.

Seamless Integration with Professional Video Systems

The HDSDI11 is designed for compatibility with a wide range of professional video equipment. It features standard BNC connectors for HD-SDI input and output and LC connectors for fiber connections, ensuring easy integration into existing infrastructure.

The system supports local video output at the transmitter and dual video outputs at the receiver, enabling flexible monitoring and distribution of video signals across multiple endpoints.

Additionally, the HDSDI11 can be deployed as a standalone unit or integrated into rack-mounted systems, including compatibility with Versitron's 18-slot chassis for centralized installations.

Reliable Performance for Mission-Critical Applications

Versitron's HDSDI11 is engineered for mission-critical environments where reliability and uptime are essential. With a bit error rate of 10−9, the system ensures accurate data transmission and consistent video quality.

LED indicators provide real-time system status monitoring, allowing system integrators to quickly identify and resolve issues. The rugged design and high-quality components ensure long-term performance in demanding conditions.

These features make the HDSDI11 an ideal solution for applications where uninterrupted video transmission is crucial, including surveillance, broadcasting, and industrial monitoring.

Designed for System Integrators Across Industries

The HDSDI11 Fiber Optic Video Transmission Kit is widely used across multiple industries, including:

Broadcast and media production Security and surveillance systems Government and defense operations Transportation and traffic monitoring Industrial and manufacturing facilities Healthcare and medical imaging systems

Its ability to deliver high-definition video over long distances with zero interference makes it an essential tool for system integrators working on complex and large-scale deployments.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity for Faster Deployment

The HDSDI11 is designed with plug-and-play functionality, enabling quick installation without the need for complex configuration or calibration. The included components and standardized interfaces ensure that system integrators can deploy the system efficiently, reducing project timelines and operational costs.

This simplicity is especially valuable in time-sensitive deployments such as live events, emergency response systems, and temporary installations.

Why System Integrators Choose Versitron HDSDI Solutions

System integrators rely on Versitron's HDSDI solutions because they deliver:

Broadcast-Quality Video: Supports HD and 3G-SDI standards Long-Distance Transmission: Up to 20 km over fiber Complete Installation Kit: Includes all required components Reliable Performance: Low bit error rate and signal re-clocking Flexible Deployment: Standalone or rack-mounted configurations

These advantages enable integrators to design and deploy high-performance video transmission systems with confidence.

Availability

The HDSDI11 Fiber Optic Video Transmitter & Receiver System Installation Kit

Versitron also provides comprehensive technical support, documentation, and expert assistance to ensure seamless deployment and integration.

About Versitron

Versitron specializes in advanced networking and fiber optic solutions for industrial, enterprise, and mission-critical applications. With a strong focus on reliability, scalability, and performance, Versitron empowers system integrators to build robust and future-ready network infrastructures.