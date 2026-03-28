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University Of Leeds Invites Applications For Msc In Sustainability And Business
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March 26, 2026: The University of Leeds is inviting applications for its MSc in Sustainability and Business for the September 2026 intake. The course is co-delivered by the Sustainability Research Institute and the Leeds University Business School's Centre for Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Studies, providing students with expert teaching from industry specialists across a wide range of disciplines.
The course is structured in three parts: two semesters of lectures and seminars, followed by around four months of independent work culminating in an individual research project submitted in late August. Students develop an understanding of the factors shaping the relationship between business, the environment and society, examine policy and management initiatives that drive sustainable business innovation, and critically assess interactions between government, industry and stakeholder groups.
Entry Requirements: First class or grade equivalent undergraduate degree in a relevant subject from a recognised Indian university.
Start Date: September 2026
Application Deadline: 31st July 2026
Duration: 12 months full-time
English Language Requirements: Students will need Standard XII English at 70% or 75?pending on the state board, or IELTS 6.5 overall, with no less than 6.0 in any component.
Tuition: £33,000 total (INR 38,85,520 appx.)
Scholarship Details:
· £6,000 International Masters Regional Scholarships for all Indian students
· International Excellence Scholarship for Indian Students - 500 awards with up to a 50?e reduction available for international students.
Industry Exposure under UoL's Global Industry Programme: While studying at Leeds, students have a unique opportunity to gain real-world industry consultancy experience through a two-week virtual Global Industry Programme. This not only helps them build valuable industry connections but also develops practical and professional skills that help them stand out in the competitive graduate job market.
Career Opportunities: This course provides a strong combination of sustainability knowledge, business skills and professional competencies, preparing graduates for roles across business, government and the non-profit sector. Its interdisciplinary training makes these skills highly transferable and valued by employers worldwide, with Leeds students consistently ranked among the top five most targeted by major recruiters. Alumni have progressed into roles such as Sustainability Project Manager (City of York Council), Sustainability Consultant (Gleeds), Environment Specialist (Automobili Lamborghini), Sustainability Manager (Nando's), and positions with organisations including EY, Argus Media, Workman LLP, the University of Leeds and Arcadia Group.
How to Apply: Please visit
For more information: #overview
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS:
The University of Leeds is a world top 100 university (QS World University Rankings 2026) and one of the UK's largest institutions, with over 39,000 students from 135 countries. Renowned globally for the quality of our teaching and research, we are the 6th most targeted university by the UK's top graduate employers (High Fliers 2025) and offer outstanding career prospects.
Our campus is a short walk from Leeds city centre-the UK's largest economy outside London and a hub for major employers and scale-ups in fintech, data and AI, digital, healthtech, creative industries, advanced manufacturing, and more. With lower living costs than London, strong industry links, and excellent connectivity, Leeds combines affordability with opportunity.
As a Russell Group university with a proven track record in spin-outs and start-ups, we provide access to world-class research, industry partnerships, and entrepreneurial initiatives-connecting students directly to Leeds' thriving economy and providing a launchpad for ambitious global careers.
The course is structured in three parts: two semesters of lectures and seminars, followed by around four months of independent work culminating in an individual research project submitted in late August. Students develop an understanding of the factors shaping the relationship between business, the environment and society, examine policy and management initiatives that drive sustainable business innovation, and critically assess interactions between government, industry and stakeholder groups.
Entry Requirements: First class or grade equivalent undergraduate degree in a relevant subject from a recognised Indian university.
Start Date: September 2026
Application Deadline: 31st July 2026
Duration: 12 months full-time
English Language Requirements: Students will need Standard XII English at 70% or 75?pending on the state board, or IELTS 6.5 overall, with no less than 6.0 in any component.
Tuition: £33,000 total (INR 38,85,520 appx.)
Scholarship Details:
· £6,000 International Masters Regional Scholarships for all Indian students
· International Excellence Scholarship for Indian Students - 500 awards with up to a 50?e reduction available for international students.
Industry Exposure under UoL's Global Industry Programme: While studying at Leeds, students have a unique opportunity to gain real-world industry consultancy experience through a two-week virtual Global Industry Programme. This not only helps them build valuable industry connections but also develops practical and professional skills that help them stand out in the competitive graduate job market.
Career Opportunities: This course provides a strong combination of sustainability knowledge, business skills and professional competencies, preparing graduates for roles across business, government and the non-profit sector. Its interdisciplinary training makes these skills highly transferable and valued by employers worldwide, with Leeds students consistently ranked among the top five most targeted by major recruiters. Alumni have progressed into roles such as Sustainability Project Manager (City of York Council), Sustainability Consultant (Gleeds), Environment Specialist (Automobili Lamborghini), Sustainability Manager (Nando's), and positions with organisations including EY, Argus Media, Workman LLP, the University of Leeds and Arcadia Group.
How to Apply: Please visit
For more information: #overview
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS:
The University of Leeds is a world top 100 university (QS World University Rankings 2026) and one of the UK's largest institutions, with over 39,000 students from 135 countries. Renowned globally for the quality of our teaching and research, we are the 6th most targeted university by the UK's top graduate employers (High Fliers 2025) and offer outstanding career prospects.
Our campus is a short walk from Leeds city centre-the UK's largest economy outside London and a hub for major employers and scale-ups in fintech, data and AI, digital, healthtech, creative industries, advanced manufacturing, and more. With lower living costs than London, strong industry links, and excellent connectivity, Leeds combines affordability with opportunity.
As a Russell Group university with a proven track record in spin-outs and start-ups, we provide access to world-class research, industry partnerships, and entrepreneurial initiatives-connecting students directly to Leeds' thriving economy and providing a launchpad for ambitious global careers.
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