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Managed Ag-Tech Emerges As Top Alternative Asset: Brio Hydroponics' Unnati Park Targets 24% IRR For Strategic Investors
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, March 27 2026 - In a climate of traditional market volatility, Brio Hydroponics-a leading developer of high-yield, soil-less farming ecosystems is reinforcing the position of its 100-acre Unnati Park as a premier destination for institutional and strategic capital. Strategically positioned as a high-yield alternative asset, Unnati Park aims to deliver a 24% Internal Rate of Return (IRR), offering investors a unique blend of sustainable technology and robust financial growth.
In an era where "Green Investments" are no longer niche, Brio Hydroponics is bridging the gap between sophisticated technology and institutional-grade real estate. Unnati Park utilizes advanced hydroponics systems to maximize crop yields while using 90% less water than traditional farming. This efficiency, combined with year-round production cycles, creates a predictable and scalable revenue model for modern investors.
"We are seeing a massive shift in investor sentiment toward tangible, tech-enabled assets," said Mr Pravin Patel, Founder, Brio Hydroponics. "Unnati Park isn't just a farm; it's a high-performance production facility. By managing the entire lifecycle-from automation and climate control to off-take agreements-we remove the 'agricultural risk' and replace it with 'Ag-Tech precision.' This 24% IRR target reflects the immense value of food security coupled with smart engineering."
Key Highlights for Investors:
· Targeted 24% IRR: Driven by high-value crop cycles and operational efficiency.
· Managed Excellence: Full-stack management by Brio Hydroponics, including technical oversight and harvesting.
· Sustainability-Driven: ESG-compliant investment focusing on resource conservation and local food security.
· Risk Mitigation: Climate-controlled environments protect yields from unpredictable weather patterns, a common failure point in traditional agriculture.
Unnati Park represents a turning point for the Managed Farm sector in India, transforming agriculture into a transparent, data-driven asset class and offering a transparent and professionalized gateway for investors seeking to diversify away from traditional equity and real estate markets.
About Brio Hydroponics:
Brio Hydroponics is one of India's leading Hydroponics companies, enabling sustainable and profitable agricultural practices by deploying technology. The company is dedicated to build a robust future for farmers and agri-preneurs while promoting Hydroponics-based sustainable & environment-friendly agriculture.
In an era where "Green Investments" are no longer niche, Brio Hydroponics is bridging the gap between sophisticated technology and institutional-grade real estate. Unnati Park utilizes advanced hydroponics systems to maximize crop yields while using 90% less water than traditional farming. This efficiency, combined with year-round production cycles, creates a predictable and scalable revenue model for modern investors.
"We are seeing a massive shift in investor sentiment toward tangible, tech-enabled assets," said Mr Pravin Patel, Founder, Brio Hydroponics. "Unnati Park isn't just a farm; it's a high-performance production facility. By managing the entire lifecycle-from automation and climate control to off-take agreements-we remove the 'agricultural risk' and replace it with 'Ag-Tech precision.' This 24% IRR target reflects the immense value of food security coupled with smart engineering."
Key Highlights for Investors:
· Targeted 24% IRR: Driven by high-value crop cycles and operational efficiency.
· Managed Excellence: Full-stack management by Brio Hydroponics, including technical oversight and harvesting.
· Sustainability-Driven: ESG-compliant investment focusing on resource conservation and local food security.
· Risk Mitigation: Climate-controlled environments protect yields from unpredictable weather patterns, a common failure point in traditional agriculture.
Unnati Park represents a turning point for the Managed Farm sector in India, transforming agriculture into a transparent, data-driven asset class and offering a transparent and professionalized gateway for investors seeking to diversify away from traditional equity and real estate markets.
About Brio Hydroponics:
Brio Hydroponics is one of India's leading Hydroponics companies, enabling sustainable and profitable agricultural practices by deploying technology. The company is dedicated to build a robust future for farmers and agri-preneurs while promoting Hydroponics-based sustainable & environment-friendly agriculture.
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