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Uptown By Advant Emerges As A Cultural Hub Blending Retail, Music, And Lifestyle Experiences
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi NCR, 27th March: Uptown by Advant is fast emerging as a vibrant cultural hub, seamlessly blending retail, lifestyle, and live entertainment to create a dynamic community space. With a strong focus on experiential engagement, Uptown is redefining how consumers interact with modern retail destinations.
At the heart of this transformation is its growing emphasis on art, music, and emerging talent. The destination regularly hosts live music performances by budding artists, offering them a platform to showcase their talent while creating an engaging, high-energy environment for visitors. This integration of culture and commerce positions Uptown as more than just a shopping destination, it is becoming a space for discovery, creativity, and community.
Further strengthening its lifestyle appeal, Uptown has announced the addition of leading brands including Miniso, Seroma Perfumes, and Looks Salon. These new openings mark a significant step in enhancing its curated mix of fashion, beauty, and everyday essentials.
Each brand adds a unique dimension to the overall experience, Miniso brings accessible, design-led lifestyle products, Seroma Perfumes offers a curated range of fine fragrances and Looks Salon delivers premium grooming and self-care services for both men and women. Together, they reflect the evolving consumer preference for affordable luxury, personalization, and holistic lifestyle offerings.
Commenting on the development, Sunil Sharma, Managing Director, Uptown by Advant, said, "Uptown is envisioned as more than just a retail space. We are building a vibrant lifestyle and cultural destination. By bringing together leading brands and creating platforms for emerging artists, we aim to offer a holistic experience that resonates with today's consumers seeking both convenience and meaningful engagement."
With its continued focus on experiential retail, cultural programming, and curated brand partnerships, Uptown by Advant is steadily positioning itself as a go-to destination for shopping, leisure, and creative expression in the region.
About Uptown by Advant
Uptown by Advant, located within Advant Navis Business Park in Noida, is a vibrant lifestyle destination bringing together leading restaurants, cafés, clubs, salons, and entertainment spaces. Designed as a social and cultural hub for professionals, families, and friends, Uptown offers diverse experiences that combine convenience with leisure. With its curated mix of premium brands and engaging events, Uptown continues to shape the city's lifestyle landscape and create memorable moments for the community.
At the heart of this transformation is its growing emphasis on art, music, and emerging talent. The destination regularly hosts live music performances by budding artists, offering them a platform to showcase their talent while creating an engaging, high-energy environment for visitors. This integration of culture and commerce positions Uptown as more than just a shopping destination, it is becoming a space for discovery, creativity, and community.
Further strengthening its lifestyle appeal, Uptown has announced the addition of leading brands including Miniso, Seroma Perfumes, and Looks Salon. These new openings mark a significant step in enhancing its curated mix of fashion, beauty, and everyday essentials.
Each brand adds a unique dimension to the overall experience, Miniso brings accessible, design-led lifestyle products, Seroma Perfumes offers a curated range of fine fragrances and Looks Salon delivers premium grooming and self-care services for both men and women. Together, they reflect the evolving consumer preference for affordable luxury, personalization, and holistic lifestyle offerings.
Commenting on the development, Sunil Sharma, Managing Director, Uptown by Advant, said, "Uptown is envisioned as more than just a retail space. We are building a vibrant lifestyle and cultural destination. By bringing together leading brands and creating platforms for emerging artists, we aim to offer a holistic experience that resonates with today's consumers seeking both convenience and meaningful engagement."
With its continued focus on experiential retail, cultural programming, and curated brand partnerships, Uptown by Advant is steadily positioning itself as a go-to destination for shopping, leisure, and creative expression in the region.
About Uptown by Advant
Uptown by Advant, located within Advant Navis Business Park in Noida, is a vibrant lifestyle destination bringing together leading restaurants, cafés, clubs, salons, and entertainment spaces. Designed as a social and cultural hub for professionals, families, and friends, Uptown offers diverse experiences that combine convenience with leisure. With its curated mix of premium brands and engaging events, Uptown continues to shape the city's lifestyle landscape and create memorable moments for the community.
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