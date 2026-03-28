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Readybid Launches Multi-Market Coordination Program To Simplify Global Hotel Procurement
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 28 March 2026: ReadyBid today announced the launch of a new Multi-Market Coordination Program designed to help enterprises manage hotel procurement across multiple regions in a more organized and efficient way.
As companies expand global travel operations, procurement teams must coordinate sourcing activities across different markets, each with unique pricing structures, supplier availability, and travel requirements. Managing these variations can be challenging without a structured approach.
The Multi-Market Coordination Program is designed to help organizations bring greater consistency to hotel procurement across regions while maintaining flexibility for local conditions.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said the program supports a key need for multinational travel programs.
“Global travel programs require coordination across many markets,” Friedmann said.“This program helps organizations manage that complexity with a structured and centralized approach.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can conduct hotel RFP events across multiple regions while maintaining consistent sourcing templates and evaluation criteria. This allows organizations to compare supplier responses more effectively even when operating in different travel markets.
The program also supports improved communication between regional procurement teams. By using a centralized platform, organizations can ensure that sourcing activities are aligned across departments and locations.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide visibility into hotel bidding activity across regions, allowing procurement teams to monitor supplier participation, evaluate proposals, and track sourcing outcomes in a unified environment.
For companies managing travel across several countries, this coordination helps improve efficiency and reduces the risk of fragmented sourcing processes.
“Coordination brings clarity to global procurement,” Friedmann added.“It helps organizations operate more consistently and make better sourcing decisions.”
ReadyBid expects multi-market coordination to become an increasingly important part of hotel procurement as corporate travel programs continue expanding globally.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or email [email protected].
As companies expand global travel operations, procurement teams must coordinate sourcing activities across different markets, each with unique pricing structures, supplier availability, and travel requirements. Managing these variations can be challenging without a structured approach.
The Multi-Market Coordination Program is designed to help organizations bring greater consistency to hotel procurement across regions while maintaining flexibility for local conditions.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said the program supports a key need for multinational travel programs.
“Global travel programs require coordination across many markets,” Friedmann said.“This program helps organizations manage that complexity with a structured and centralized approach.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can conduct hotel RFP events across multiple regions while maintaining consistent sourcing templates and evaluation criteria. This allows organizations to compare supplier responses more effectively even when operating in different travel markets.
The program also supports improved communication between regional procurement teams. By using a centralized platform, organizations can ensure that sourcing activities are aligned across departments and locations.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide visibility into hotel bidding activity across regions, allowing procurement teams to monitor supplier participation, evaluate proposals, and track sourcing outcomes in a unified environment.
For companies managing travel across several countries, this coordination helps improve efficiency and reduces the risk of fragmented sourcing processes.
“Coordination brings clarity to global procurement,” Friedmann added.“It helps organizations operate more consistently and make better sourcing decisions.”
ReadyBid expects multi-market coordination to become an increasingly important part of hotel procurement as corporate travel programs continue expanding globally.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid provides hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology designed to help enterprises modernize hotel procurement strategies. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to manage hotel bidding events, analyze supplier responses, and optimize hotel procurement across global business travel management programs.
For more information, visit or email [email protected].
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