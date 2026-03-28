Readybid Announces Traveler-Centric Hotel Sourcing Initiative To Enhance Corporate Travel Experience

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 26, 2026 2:09 pm - ReadyBid expects traveler-focused sourcing approaches to become more common as organizations continue refining corporate travel management strategies in 2026.

San Diego, CA - 27 March 2026:

ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced a new Traveler-Centric Hotel Sourcing Initiative designed to align hotel procurement strategies more closely with employee travel experience.

As corporate travel programs evolve, organizations are placing increased emphasis on traveler satisfaction alongside cost management. While procurement teams traditionally focused on pricing and contracts, there is now a growing need to ensure that hotel sourcing decisions also support comfort, convenience, and overall travel experience.

The new initiative reflects this shift by encouraging companies to incorporate traveler needs directly into hotel sourcing processes.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, explained that modern travel programs must balance procurement efficiency with employee expectations.

“Corporate travel is not only about cost control,” Friedmann said.“It is also about providing travelers with reliable and comfortable accommodation options that support productivity and well-being.”

Using ReadyBid's hotel RFP tool, organizations can include additional criteria in sourcing templates related to location preferences, amenities, and service quality.

Hotels participating in hotel bidding events can provide structured information that allows procurement teams to evaluate both pricing and traveler experience factors.

The initiative also supports better alignment between travel managers and procurement teams. By incorporating traveler feedback into sourcing strategies, organizations can build hotel programs that reflect real travel needs.

ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform enables companies to review supplier responses through centralized dashboards, allowing travel managers to compare hotel options based on multiple criteria rather than price alone.

For multinational organizations, traveler-centric sourcing can help improve adoption of preferred hotel programs. When employees are satisfied with selected accommodations, they are more likely to follow corporate travel policies.

“Traveler experience and procurement strategy are closely connected,” Friedmann added.“When companies consider both, they build stronger and more effective travel programs.”

ReadyBid expects traveler-focused sourcing approaches to become more common as organizations continue refining corporate travel management strategies in 2026.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.

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