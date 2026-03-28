Cyber Tech Squad Becomes Official IONOS Partner

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 26, 2026 4:28 pm - Cyber Tech Squad has formally become an official partner of IONOS, enabling the delivery of integrated, high-quality managed server solutions to organizations seeking reliability, performance, and cost efficiency.

Cyber Tech Squad, a managed IT services company with specialized expertise in Linux server administration, today officially announced its partnership with IONOS, one of Europe's foremost providers of cloud servers, VPS, and scalable hosting solutions.

This partnership integrates IONOS's modern hosting infrastructure - featuring data centres across Europe and the United States, unlimited traffic on many plans, and flexible Linux distributions - with Cyber Tech Squad's in-depth knowledge of Linux environments. Clients will gain access to professionally managed Linux servers that combine high performance, strong security, and operational simplicity, enabling smoother digital operations and faster project delivery.

Cyber Tech Squad's certified Linux engineers will manage the full lifecycle of Linux-based servers on the IONOS platform. Services include rapid provisioning of popular distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, Rocky Linux, and AlmaLinux, custom hardening according to industry best practices, fine-tuned configuration of web servers (Nginx and Apache), database systems (PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB), and container platforms. Additional support covers automated patching, firewall management, comprehensive logging, and 24/7 proactive monitoring with Linux-specific metrics and alerts.

This solution is ideal for UK and European businesses running Linux-heavy environments, including e-commerce platforms, SaaS applications, internal tools, development and testing pipelines, and database-driven services. Companies that previously managed Linux servers in-house or through generalist providers can now reduce overhead, minimize downtime risks, and free their teams to focus on innovation rather than routine maintenance tasks like updates, backups, and troubleshooting. Compliance is simplified by choosing data centre locations in the UK and EU regions to meet GDPR and data residency needs.

As an official IONOS partner, Cyber Tech Squad gains access to dedicated support channels, partner account management, collective invoicing options, marketing development resources, and project assistance from IONOS team. These advantages enable faster response times, smoother client onboarding, and the ability to offer competitive packages tailored to different business sizes and sectors.

Businesses interested in modernizing their Linux server infrastructure or transitioning from self-managed setups are invited to contact Cyber Tech Squad. The team offers personalized consultations, server environment assessments, and demonstrations of the enhanced Linux management capabilities now available through the IONOS partnership.