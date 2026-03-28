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Dr. Sajad Zalzala Annual Scholarship Dr. Sajad Zalzala Launches Annual Scholarship to Cultivate Future Leaders in Root-Cause Medicine

DETROIT, Mich. - The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals today announced its annual call for applications, inviting undergraduate students across the United States to compete for a $1,500 award. The scholarship aims to identify and support the next generation of healthcare pioneers who share a commitment to moving beyond symptomatic treatment to address the foundational causes of disease and poor health.

Established by physician, entrepreneur, and longevity specialist Dr. Sajad Zalzala, the scholarship seeks students who demonstrate the curiosity and innovative thinking required to tackle modern healthcare's most persistent challenges. Rooted in the principles of functional and preventive medicine, the award reflects Dr. Sajad Zalzala's two-decade-long dedication to transforming patient care through science, technology, and a holistic understanding of human health.

“We are at a pivotal moment in medicine where the tools to predict, prevent, and even reverse disease are within reach, yet our systems often remain focused on managing symptoms after they appear,” said Dr. Sajad Zalzala.“This scholarship is an investment in the students who will challenge that status quo. We want to support those who are asking deeper questions about why we get sick and are committed to building a more proactive and personalized healthcare system.”

The scholarship is open to currently enrolled undergraduate students at any accredited U.S. college or university. Applicants must be pursuing a degree that leads to a healthcare profession-including but not limited to pre-medicine, nursing, public health, biomedical sciences, and health informatics-and must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0.

At the heart of the application is an essay prompt directly inspired by Dr. Sajad Zalzala's professional philosophy. Candidates are asked to write a 500- to 750-word essay identifying one significant“root cause” challenge facing modern healthcare-such as issues in chronic disease prevention, access to care, or technological integration-and describe how they envision their future role contributing to a tangible solution.

Dr. Sajad Zalzala, a graduate of the Wayne State University School of Medicine, is the Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of AgelessRx, a platform dedicated to making evidence-based longevity interventions accessible. He has served as a clinical investigator on landmark research like the PEARL Trial, which studies the effects of rapamycin on human aging, and his work embodies the integration of clinical practice with innovative healthcare delivery models. Through this scholarship, he aims to foster a similar spirit of inquiry and purpose in tomorrow's clinicians, researchers, and health leaders.

Eligibility Criteria at a Glance:



Enrollment: Undergraduate student at an accredited U.S. institution.

Field of Study: Intending to enter a healthcare profession.

Academic Standing: Minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA. Submission: Original essay responding to the provided prompt.



Key Dates:



Application Deadline: September 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: October 15, 2026