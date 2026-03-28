Dr. Wade Newman Award For Entrepreneurs Announces 2026 Scholarship For Undergraduate Innovators

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Dr. Wade Newman Award for EntrepreneursDr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs Announces 2026 Scholarship for Undergraduate Innovators

BELLEFONTE, Pa. - The Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs today announced that it is accepting applications for its 2026 scholarship, a $1,000 award designed to recognize and support undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional vision, creativity, and a commitment to innovation. The award, established to honor the career and values of Dr. Wade Newman, seeks to encourage the next generation of business leaders who are determined to make a tangible difference in their communities and industries.

The scholarship is open to current undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States. By focusing on entrepreneurial ambition rather than academic major or geographic location, the Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs aims to cast a wide net for talent, seeking students who are developing startup ideas, leading campus business initiatives, or nurturing a dream to launch their own ventures.

"We are thrilled to open the application period for this award, which directly reflects Dr. Newman's lifelong belief in the power of hard work, integrity, and service to create positive change," said a representative for the awards committee. "This scholarship is an investment in students who not only have bold ideas but also the resilience and purpose to bring them to life, qualities that Dr. Wade Newman has exemplified throughout his own multifaceted career."

To be considered for the award, applicants must submit an original essay that responds to the following prompt:“Describe an entrepreneurial idea or venture you are passionate about. Explain how this idea can make a positive difference in your community or industry, and discuss the challenges you may face and how you plan to overcome them.”

Essays should be between 750 and 1,000 words, offering the committee a window into the applicant's unique perspective, problem-solving approach, and entrepreneurial vision. The selection committee will prioritize submissions that showcase genuine creativity, strategic thinking, and a clear connection between the proposed venture and tangible community or industry impact.

The award's focus on overcoming challenges directly connects to the principles championed by Dr. Wade Newman. His own professional journey-from serving as a police officer after graduating from Penn State University to earning his Doctorate of Dental Surgery and founding Eagle Valley Family Dentistry-underscores a career built on dedication, adaptability, and a relentless focus on helping others. Furthermore, his humanitarian work in Guatemala and his distinguished service as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard demonstrate the kind of leadership and commitment to the greater good that the award seeks to foster.

The 2026 Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs is a one-time award of $1,000, intended to help the recipient advance their educational and entrepreneurial goals. The deadline for all applications is July 15, 2026. The scholarship winner will be publicly announced on August 15, 2026.

For complete eligibility requirements and to apply, students are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website.

About the Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs

Based in Bellefonte, PA, the Dr. Wade Newman Award for Entrepreneurs was established to celebrate and support undergraduate students who embody the entrepreneurial spirit. Inspired by Dr. Wade Newman's legacy of innovation, integrity, and service, the award seeks to empower young leaders who are committed to turning their visions into ventures that positively impact their communities and industries. The annual $1,000 scholarship is awarded through an essay contest that encourages students to think critically and creatively about the future of business and social enterprise.