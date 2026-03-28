Best Selling Book“How Do I Make More Money?” Debunks Viral“75% ATS Rejection” Myth, Reveals Data-Backed Strategies For Making More Money In 2026

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"New Report Debunks Viral "75% ATS Rejection" Myth, Reveals Data-Backed Strategies for Making More Money in 2026 -- Free guide from GetHigherIncome combines Atlanta Fed wage data, BLS statistics, and recruiter studies to help workers negotiate raises, time job switches, and navigate a job market averaging 180 applications per hire"Free guide from GetHigherIncome combines Atlanta Fed wage data, BLS statistics, and recruiter studies showing job switchers earn 4.7% vs 3.6% for stayers, 92% of ATS don't auto-reject resumes, and 54% of workers got hired through connections.

DENVER, CO - March 27, 2026 - GetHigherIncome, a free career income analysis platform, today published "How Do I Make More Money?" - a comprehensive guide that uses federal labor data and recent recruiting studies to answer the question millions of Americans are searching for.

The guide, available free at , challenges several widely-repeated career myths while providing actionable strategies backed by government data sources.

Key findings from the report include:

Among the guide's most notable revelations is the debunking of the viral claim that 75% of resumes are automatically rejected by Applicant Tracking Systems. An Enhancv study of 25 U.S. recruiters across 10+ ATS platforms found that 92% confirmed their systems do not auto-reject resumes based on formatting or content. The original statistic traces to Preptel, a company that shut down in 2013 without publishing any research methodology.

The report also highlights the persistent earnings gap between job switchers and those who stay at their current employer. According to the Atlanta Fed's Wage Growth Tracker, job switchers saw 4.7% median wage growth in February 2026, compared to just 3.6% for workers who remained in their roles.

Additional data points in the guide address the scale of today's job market challenges. CareerPlug's analysis of over 10 million applications across 60,000 businesses found that the average hire requires 180 applications, with only approximately 3% of applicants reaching the interview stage. Meanwhile, a Robert Half survey of 1,000 U.S. workers found that 54% got their most recent job through a personal or professional connection.

"Most career advice out there is vibes-based - work hard, be loyal, good things will happen," said the founder of GetHigherIncome. "We built this guide around actual BLS wage data, Atlanta Fed tracking, and recruiter studies because people making career decisions deserve real numbers, not motivational posters."

The guide covers six core areas: salary negotiation using Mercer compensation survey benchmarks, job-switching economics using Federal Reserve data, job search system-building with real funnel metrics, ATS optimization based on recruiter interviews, networking strategies supported by referral hiring data, and retirement planning using current IRS contribution limits.

Registered Nurse wage comparisons featured in the report illustrate dramatic geographic pay differences, with median hourly wages ranging from $35.80 in Mississippi to $67.47 in California according to BLS Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics.

The full guide is available at no cost at and includes data tables, source citations, and links to the free income analysis tool at GetHigherIncome.

About GetHigherIncome

GetHigherIncome is a free career income analysis platform that helps workers discover their market value, find higher-paying jobs, negotiate raises, and explore education paths. The platform uses U.S. Department of Labor data to provide personalized salary comparisons by occupation and location.

For more information, visit .