How To Choose The Right AC EV Charging Station For Commercial Use

(MENAFN- GetNews) Choosing the right electric vehicle charging station for a project can be really confusing at first property owners and fleet managers do not know where to start or how to choose the right vehicle charging speed for the people who will use them people think they need vehicle charging stations everywhere but the truth is that a well thought out electric vehicle charging strategy is often better. When you are planning vehicle charging infrastructure you need to understand what your project is about first have to think about who will use the electric vehicle chargers how long the vehicles will usually be parked and how your vehicle charging network might get bigger in the future things help you figure out the right vehicle charging equipment for your needs. This guide will explain the things to think about when you are selecting electric vehicle charging stations for commercial projects which will help you pick the best electric vehicle charging solution​, for your business. Why AC Charging Is Still the Right Choice for Commercial Projects When deciding between AC and DC chargers, ask yourself one key question: how long will cars stay parked? In most commercial areas, vehicles remain parked for several hours, which makes AC charging a strong choice. AC chargers are easier to install, require less electrical work, and are ideal for places where people spend a lot of time. About AC and DC EV Charging difference,you can refer to AC vs DC charging comparison​. AC charging also makes it easier for businesses to scale. Instead of installing a few expensive fast chargers, you can deploy multiple AC units to charge more cars simultaneously. Industry data supports this: 68% of charging stations worldwide are AC, thanks to their simplicity and affordability (Industry Research). In 2024, AC charging accounted for 61% of revenue from charging infrastructure globally, showing that it remains the best everyday charging option (Emergen Research). Workplace Charging At workplaces, employees usually park for 6–10 hours. A 7kW or 11kW AC charger can provide enough energy for a full day's commute without high installation costs. Hotels Guests often leave their cars overnight. Installing AC chargers allows you to satisfy guest needs easily, without the expense of fast charging. Apartments / Multi-Family Housing Residents usually charge overnight. AC chargers let property managers offer a simple and energy-efficient charging solution in parking areas. Retail Parking Shoppers typically park for 1–3 hours. AC charging is still effective, allowing visitors to gain some miles while they shop or eat. This encourages EV drivers to stay longer, benefiting your business. Destination Charging Restaurants, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues can benefit from“charge while you visit” AC charging. These chargers are not the main service, but they enhance the visitor experience and support EV adoption. Start with the Charging Scenario When you are planning to set up an Electric Vehicle charging project the first thing you need to figure out is what the parking situation is like at your location. You should ask yourself a question: how long will Electric Vehicles typically be parked at your place. The answer to this question will help you decide what kind of charger you need so you do not end up installing something that's too powerful or too slow for your needs. Data from the industry shows that how long people park their cars plays a role in choosing the right charger. 54 Percent of the time people park their cars at work and they usually stay parked for four to eight hours. Research from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory also shows that the average time it takes to charge an Electric Vehicle at work is 112 minutes and at hotels it is about 164 minutes even though people often leave their cars parked for much longer. If you know how long Electric Vehicles are parked at your place you can pick a charger that matches how people really use them. Workplace Charging If you are putting chargers in at an office or a workplace people will usually park their Electric Vehicles for six to ten hours during the day. In this case a 7kW or 11kW charger is usually enough to charge an Electric Vehicle for a day and it does not cost too much to install. Hotel and Destination Charging If you have a hotel or a place where people go on vacation people often park their Electric Vehicles for eight to twelve hours at night. For these places an 11kW or 22kW charger is a choice because it is convenient and practical. Commercial Parking For shopping centers or commercial parking lots people usually park their Electric Vehicles for one to three hours. In these places, where people are coming and going all the time a 22kW charger can give an Electric Vehicle a lot of charge in a time. Residential Communities If you are, in charge of an apartment building or a residential community people usually park their Electric Vehicles overnight. In these cases a 7kW or 11kW charger is often the choice because it is efficient and does not cost too much to meet the daily charging needs of the people who live there. Choose the Right Power Output: 7kW, 11kW or 22kW7kW Chargers – for Long Parking Duration For workplaces or residential communities 7kW chargers make sense. They are cheap easy on the buildings system and give enough energy for a full days commute. Home and workplace charging sessions take 6 to 8 hours. So lower-power chargers like 7kW are efficient for stays. 11kW Chargers–Option for Most Commercial Projects For hotels, shopping centers or office buildings 11kW chargers are a good choice. They balance speed and cost. This setup lets vehicles charge a bit during medium-length parking sessions. It keeps installation and energy costs under control. 22kW Chargers–Ideal for High-Turnover Locations For parking lots, restaurants or spots people visit often 22kW AC chargers are ideal. They charge faster. Let you serve more vehicles. Data shows these chargers can increase utilization by 30 to 40 percent compared to 7, to 11kW units.

Scenario Typical Parking Duration Recommended AC Charger Power Workplace 6–10 hours 7kW / 11kW Hotel & Destination 8–12 hours 11kW / 22kW Commercial Parking 1–3 hours 22kW Apartment / Residential Communities Overnight 7kW / 11kW

By understanding parking patterns, choosing the right charger becomes straightforward.

For buyers comparing different power levels and installation formats, explore our commercial AC charging solutions​ to review 7kW–22kW options for workplace, hotel, and destination charging projects.

Key Technical Factors Commercial Buyers Should Review

When selecting AC chargers, it's important to review technical features beyond power. This ensures compatibility with EVs, flexibility, and long-term usefulness.

Connector Type / Type 2 Compatibility

Ensure the charger supports Type 2 connectors, which are used by over 85% of EVs in Europe and North America.

OCPP Support

Chargers with OCPP enable remote monitoring, usage tracking, and network optimization, reducing downtime by up to 25%.

Installation Type: Wall-Mounted vs Pedestal

Wall-mounted chargers are ideal for garages, while pedestal chargers suit outdoor lots.

Load Management

Distributes power across multiple chargers to prevent overloads. Proper load management can increase utilization by 20–30%.

Branding / OEM Requirements

Consider whether you want custom logos, apps, or designs to match your brand.

Questions to Ask Before Buying

Before you buy AC chargers you should ask yourself some questions. The answers to these questions will help you pick the equipment for your needs and avoid making expensive mistakes later on.

Who will be using the AC chargers?

You need to think about the people who will be using the AC chargers. Are they the people who work with you the people who live nearby or just visitors? Knowing who will be using the AC chargers helps you figure out how AC chargers you need and how powerful they should be. For example if you are buying AC chargers for your workplace they will probably be used by your employees.. If you are buying AC chargers for a store or a hotel they will be used by visitors who might stay for a short time or a long time.

How long will the vehicles be parked?

The amount of time that vehicles are parked affects the kind of AC charger you need. Some research says that people use AC chargers for anywhere from one hour to twelve hours depending on where they are. If vehicles are parked for a time you can use AC chargers that are not as powerful.. If vehicles are only parked for a short time you need AC chargers that can charge faster.

Do you need to be able to manage the AC chargers from a distance?

You should think about whether you want to be able to keep an eye on your AC chargers, control who uses them or charge people for using them. Some AC chargers work with management platforms that use something called OCPP. These platforms can help reduce problems and make the AC chargers work efficiently which can save you up to twenty five percent of the time.

Do you need help with rules and regulations?

The rules where you live are important. Depending on where you're your AC chargers might need special certifications, like CE, UKCA or MID. If you follow these rules you can avoid getting in trouble or having to wait a time to get things done.

Will you be adding AC chargers later?

You should think about the future. Are you going to add AC chargers or implement special systems to control how much energy is used? If you plan ahead you can make sure that your system can grow and work well without having to replace the AC chargers you already have.

Choosing a Supplier for Commercial AC Charging Projects

When we work with clients on electric vehicle charging projects we always tell them that choosing the right supplier is just as important as choosing the right chargers. A good supplier makes sure that the chargers are reliable and they will support us for a time. They also give us the flexibility to make changes in the future.

Complete Product Line

The first thing we look for in a supplier is whether they have all kinds of AC chargers. We need chargers with power levels, like 7kW, 11kW and 22kW. This is because different places and parking behaviors need power levels. If we get all the chargers from one manufacturer it is easier to plan and install them. We found out that 70% of successful commercial installations use a mix of chargers with different power levels to meet the different needs of users.

Proven Commercial Projects

Next we see what kind of projects the supplier has done before. If a supplier has installed chargers in hotels, shopping centers and office buildings it means their chargers work well in environments. If they have done projects like this before it shows that they understand the problems that can come up like how to keep the chargers working and how to meet the needs of users.

OCPP and Other Options

Finally we check if the suppliers chargers can work with systems. Chargers that support OCPP can be connected to management platforms, which reduces downtime and increases usage. We also consider if the supplier can customize their chargers like putting a companys brand on them or if they can make software. This gives businesses options and a better experience for users.

Choosing a supplier is the first step in building a commercial AC charging network that can grow and change over time. This is important for commercial AC charging projects. A reliable supplier is necessary, for commercial AC charging projects.

Conclusion: Match the Charger to the Project

When you are picking a vehicle charging station you need to make sure the charger is right for what you need. Things like how people will be parked what kind of users you have how powerful the charger is and what features it has are all important. For businesses like offices, hotels, apartments and stores with parking the AC chargers are a choice because they are not too expensive and can handle a lot of use.

To get the charger you need to think about how you will be using it and pick the right power level, like 7kW, 11kW or 22kW. This way businesses can build a charging network that they can count on and that will work well in the future. It is also important to pick chargers that have features like being able to control how much power is used, being able to check on them from a distance and meeting industry standards so you have options in the long run.

If you are working on an electric vehicle charging project and you want to look at different AC charging options you can look at our AC EV charger​ products to compare the different models and find the one that is best, for what you need to do.