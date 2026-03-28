How To Choose The Right AC EV Charging Station For Commercial Use
|Scenario
|Typical Parking Duration
|Recommended AC Charger Power
|Workplace
|6–10 hours
|7kW / 11kW
|Hotel & Destination
|8–12 hours
|11kW / 22kW
|Commercial Parking
|1–3 hours
|22kW
|Apartment / Residential Communities
|Overnight
|7kW / 11kW
By understanding parking patterns, choosing the right charger becomes straightforward.
For buyers comparing different power levels and installation formats, explore our commercial AC charging solutions to review 7kW–22kW options for workplace, hotel, and destination charging projects.
Key Technical Factors Commercial Buyers Should Review
When selecting AC chargers, it's important to review technical features beyond power. This ensures compatibility with EVs, flexibility, and long-term usefulness.
Connector Type / Type 2 Compatibility
Ensure the charger supports Type 2 connectors, which are used by over 85% of EVs in Europe and North America.
OCPP Support
Chargers with OCPP enable remote monitoring, usage tracking, and network optimization, reducing downtime by up to 25%.
Installation Type: Wall-Mounted vs Pedestal
Wall-mounted chargers are ideal for garages, while pedestal chargers suit outdoor lots.
Load Management
Distributes power across multiple chargers to prevent overloads. Proper load management can increase utilization by 20–30%.
Branding / OEM Requirements
Consider whether you want custom logos, apps, or designs to match your brand.
Questions to Ask Before Buying
Before you buy AC chargers you should ask yourself some questions. The answers to these questions will help you pick the equipment for your needs and avoid making expensive mistakes later on.
Who will be using the AC chargers?
You need to think about the people who will be using the AC chargers. Are they the people who work with you the people who live nearby or just visitors? Knowing who will be using the AC chargers helps you figure out how AC chargers you need and how powerful they should be. For example if you are buying AC chargers for your workplace they will probably be used by your employees.. If you are buying AC chargers for a store or a hotel they will be used by visitors who might stay for a short time or a long time.
How long will the vehicles be parked?
The amount of time that vehicles are parked affects the kind of AC charger you need. Some research says that people use AC chargers for anywhere from one hour to twelve hours depending on where they are. If vehicles are parked for a time you can use AC chargers that are not as powerful.. If vehicles are only parked for a short time you need AC chargers that can charge faster.
Do you need to be able to manage the AC chargers from a distance?
You should think about whether you want to be able to keep an eye on your AC chargers, control who uses them or charge people for using them. Some AC chargers work with management platforms that use something called OCPP. These platforms can help reduce problems and make the AC chargers work efficiently which can save you up to twenty five percent of the time.
Do you need help with rules and regulations?
The rules where you live are important. Depending on where you're your AC chargers might need special certifications, like CE, UKCA or MID. If you follow these rules you can avoid getting in trouble or having to wait a time to get things done.
Will you be adding AC chargers later?
You should think about the future. Are you going to add AC chargers or implement special systems to control how much energy is used? If you plan ahead you can make sure that your system can grow and work well without having to replace the AC chargers you already have.
Choosing a Supplier for Commercial AC Charging Projects
When we work with clients on electric vehicle charging projects we always tell them that choosing the right supplier is just as important as choosing the right chargers. A good supplier makes sure that the chargers are reliable and they will support us for a time. They also give us the flexibility to make changes in the future.
Complete Product Line
The first thing we look for in a supplier is whether they have all kinds of AC chargers. We need chargers with power levels, like 7kW, 11kW and 22kW. This is because different places and parking behaviors need power levels. If we get all the chargers from one manufacturer it is easier to plan and install them. We found out that 70% of successful commercial installations use a mix of chargers with different power levels to meet the different needs of users.
Proven Commercial Projects
Next we see what kind of projects the supplier has done before. If a supplier has installed chargers in hotels, shopping centers and office buildings it means their chargers work well in environments. If they have done projects like this before it shows that they understand the problems that can come up like how to keep the chargers working and how to meet the needs of users.
OCPP and Other Options
Finally we check if the suppliers chargers can work with systems. Chargers that support OCPP can be connected to management platforms, which reduces downtime and increases usage. We also consider if the supplier can customize their chargers like putting a companys brand on them or if they can make software. This gives businesses options and a better experience for users.
Choosing a supplier is the first step in building a commercial AC charging network that can grow and change over time. This is important for commercial AC charging projects. A reliable supplier is necessary, for commercial AC charging projects.
Conclusion: Match the Charger to the Project
When you are picking a vehicle charging station you need to make sure the charger is right for what you need. Things like how people will be parked what kind of users you have how powerful the charger is and what features it has are all important. For businesses like offices, hotels, apartments and stores with parking the AC chargers are a choice because they are not too expensive and can handle a lot of use.
To get the charger you need to think about how you will be using it and pick the right power level, like 7kW, 11kW or 22kW. This way businesses can build a charging network that they can count on and that will work well in the future. It is also important to pick chargers that have features like being able to control how much power is used, being able to check on them from a distance and meeting industry standards so you have options in the long run.
If you are working on an electric vehicle charging project and you want to look at different AC charging options you can look at our AC EV charger products to compare the different models and find the one that is best, for what you need to do.
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