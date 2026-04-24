India Will Become A World Leader In This Lifetime: RSS Chief Bhagwat

India Will Become 'Vishwaguru' in This Lifetime

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed that the holy saints have announced that India will indeed become a world leader (Vishwaguru). While attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bharatdurga Shaktisthal & Dharma Sabha in Nagpur on Friday, he addressed the gathering, saying that India will become the most powerful and the countrymen will have the opportunity to witness its greatness in this lifetime.

"Bharatdurga Mandir puja will be performed by every individual in every household across India every day. With that, the announcements made by saints today, that India will indeed become Vishwaguru, that whatever India lost will be restored, and that India will become powerful. We will have the opportunity to witness this in this lifetime itself. If we back our resolve with our actions befitting that resolve, it gives rise to a power which is so capable that it does what it has to in a minute. You have seen the blueprint; the temple will be built, and the idols of deities will be placed. We should start offering the prayers from our households," he said.

'Let's Begin with Small Things'

Further, he emphasised that if one wishes to become "Bharat," they must start small. Small steps will lead to greater results. "After the 150-year-long colonialism by the British, a Western coating has covered our minds and brains. We will have to know India by taking it off. From our daily activities to deliberation on national matters, we will all have to be Bharat. This is not easy, but let's begin with small things. If one has to become Bharat, let's begin with small things. Ants are small and take tiny steps, but cover long distances with those tiny steps. Garuda (bird) can fly the entire sky; it can bear the weight of Lord Vishnu and carry Him anywhere. But if it doesn't take off, it cannot reach anywhere," he noted.

'Do Not Have Any Doubts'

Bhagwat urged that people must stop stressing on the doubts regarding India's position in the world, underlining that such doubts also occurred before the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was established, and yet it did. He asked if there will be a future at all if the world doesn't walk the path of India, underlining the extreme situations of conflict rising globally.

"If you see it right now, you cannot figure out if India is going to be Vishwaguru. Such is the system in the world; our position is yet to be solidified, and it is in process. Whether it would happen or not is what we feel. We will have to free ourselves from this doubt. Such were the doubts for Ram Mandir too. But eventually, the Supreme Court order came. What has to happen will certainly happen. Given the condition of the world today, if the world doesn't take the path of India, will there be a future? Do not have any doubts regarding what is essential," he said. (ANI)

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