Balancing Business Growth And Neighborhood Quality Of Life In Rancho Cucamonga

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"Rancho Cucamonga City Council candidate David VanGorden will be campaigning against incumbent Kristine Scott in November election in District 2."Rancho Cucamonga City Council candidate David VanGorden,who is campaigning against the incumbent Kristine Scott, believes that clear communication and thoughtful planning can help avoid challenges after projects are already in place.

As Rancho Cucamonga continues to grow, conversations around how new businesses are integrated into residential areas are becoming increasingly important to residents.

City Council candidate David VanGorden, who is running for District 2 in the November 2026 election against incumbent Kristine Scott, says thoughtful planning is essential to maintaining the city's quality of life.

“Rancho Cucamonga has always been a city that supports both business and community,” VanGorden said.“The key is making sure those two work together.”

A Question of Location and Planning

As new businesses open across the city, residents are paying closer attention to how location decisions are made.

In particular, some are asking how businesses that attract evening activity fit within residential neighborhoods, especially when located near homes or senior communities.

VanGorden says these are reasonable considerations.

“When planning decisions are made, it's important to look at the full picture,” he said.“That includes not just economic benefit, but also the day-to-day impact on nearby residents.”

Finding the Right Balance

Rancho Cucamonga has built a strong reputation as a city that supports local businesses.

At the same time, residents expect that growth to be balanced with:

. neighborhood character. noise considerations. traffic and parking. overall quality of life

“When businesses succeed, that's positive for the city,” VanGorden said.“But those decisions should also reflect the needs of the surrounding community.”

Looking Ahead

VanGorden believes that clear communication and thoughtful planning can help avoid challenges after projects are already in place.

“It's always easier to address concerns early in the process,” he said.“That's how you create solutions that work for everyone.”

Looking Forward

VanGorden believes future decisions can benefit from a more proactive approach.

“Good planning means looking at the full picture before approvals are made,” he said.“That includes understanding how a project will affect surrounding residents-not just on paper, but in real life.”

Continuing the conversation by submitting your questions or concerns by clicking Contact David VanGorden

ABOUT DAVID VANGORDEN

David VanGorden is a retired law enforcement officer and longtime Rancho Cucamonga resident. He is running for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 in the November 2026 election against incumbent Kristine Scott.

His campaign focuses on responsible growth, public safety, fiscal transparency, and ensuring residents have a voice in decisions that affect their community.

For more information please click David VanGorden for Rancho Cucamonga City Council