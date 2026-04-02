Illegal LPG Racket Busted In Delhi's Palam Three Arrested, 45 Cylinders Seized

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly operating an illegal LPG gas storage and refilling racket in the Palam area, recovering 45 Bharat Gas cylinders from the spot, officials said on Thursday.

In a significant crackdown, a team from Palam Village Police Station dismantled the illegal operation that was being run from a residential locality in Palam.

The accused have been identified as Anaar Singh, a resident of Najafgarh, who worked as a driver; Satyaveer, a resident of Dabri, who was employed as a delivery boy; and Vikas Kumar, a resident of Palam, who was working as an assistant delivery boy.

Police also seized a tempo vehicle along with the 45 Bharat Gas cylinders from the site.

According to officials, the operation was initiated on March 28 at around 7:00 a.m. when Head Constable Rajesh, during routine patrolling, received a tip-off regarding illegal storage of LPG cylinders at a vacant plot located at WZ-57B, Adarsh Gali, Palam Village.

Acting promptly, a police team comprising SI R.P. Meena, HC Rajesh and HC Lalit Kumar reached the location and found a tempo parked inside the plot with its rear side open.

Upon inspection, a large number of domestic LPG cylinders belonging to Bharat Gas were found stored both inside the vehicle and in the open area.

Officials also discovered that illegal refilling activity was being carried out at the site, where gas was being transferred from one cylinder to another using nozzles and a weighing machine, without adhering to any safety norms.

A total of 45 LPG cylinders were recovered during the search.

During questioning, the accused failed to produce any valid licence or permission for storing LPG cylinders. They revealed that the plot had been rented for illegal storage and that the gas was being transferred and refilled for wrongful financial gain.

Further investigation revealed that the illegal activity was allegedly being carried out by staff associated with Blue Flame Gas Service in Janakpuri.

Officials from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Dwarka, along with representatives from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Food Safety Department, also inspected the site and confirmed the unlawful operations.

All three accused were apprehended, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Essential Commodities Act at Palam Village Police Station.

Police have seized all recovered cylinders, along with the equipment used in the operation, including nozzles, a weighing machine, and the vehicle, in accordance with legal procedures.

During further interrogation, the accused reiterated that they had rented the plot specifically for illegal storage and refilling of LPG cylinders without any authorisation, using basic equipment to carry out the activity.