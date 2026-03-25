ITOCHU-Backed Wind Project Starts Operations In Northern Japan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A wind power project backed by ITOCHU Corporation has begun commercial operations in northern Japan, marking another step in the country's push to expand renewable energy capacity, Trend reports via the company.

The onshore wind farm, located in Aomori Prefecture, entered operation on March 2 under Japan's feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme, its developers said.

The project is operated by Mutsu Ogawara Wind Power LLC, a joint venture involving Kanadevia Corporation, ITOCHU and Tokyo Century Corporation.

Situated near Mutsu Ogawara Port in Rokkasho Village along the Pacific coast, the facility consists of 15 turbines with a grid connection capacity of 57 MW and a maximum output of 64.5 MW. Construction began in 2023 and was completed in February 2026.

The project is expected to generate enough electricity to supply approximately 46,000 households annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 81,000 tons per year.

Kanadevia acted as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor and will handle operations and maintenance for about 20 years.

The project is scheduled to operate through 2046.