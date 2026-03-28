Gyminny Kids Expands North County Footprint Through Acquisition Of TRC Gymnastics In Solana Beach

Solana Beach, CA - March 27, 2026 - North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids has acquired TRC Gymnastics in Solana Beach, bringing together two longstanding youth gymnastics organizations in North San Diego County. The transition is scheduled to take effect June 1, 2026, when the gym will begin operating as North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids TRC Solana Beach.

The acquisition unites two programs with deep roots in the region. TRC Gymnastics was founded in 1983 as a mobile gymnastics program and opened its Solana Beach facility in 1992 under founder Darryl Davis. North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids was founded in 1987 by Liz Mullarkey and Rob Bryson and has since expanded into a multi-location gymnastics organization serving children through preschool, recreational and competitive programs.

“This partnership represents the coming together of two legacy gymnastics programs,” said Daniel Gundert, owner of North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids.“TRC has built an exceptional reputation in North County, and we are committed to honoring that history while creating new opportunities for athletes and families.”

With the addition of Solana Beach, the organization now operates six North County San Diego locations: 4S Ranch, Poway, Carlsbad, La Costa, La Jolla UTC, and Solana Beach. Across those locations, more than 6,000 students participate in classes each week. Since 1987, the organization has served more than 100,000 San Diego families and has built a broad range of programs that include camps, birthday parties, open gym, private lessons, adaptive gymnastics, and competitive team training.

The transaction also marks an important transition for TRC Gymnastics, which has been led by Davis for more than four decades. Over that time, the program developed a strong reputation in both recreational and competitive gymnastics, with athletes progressing from introductory instruction to national-level competition. Davis will remain involved during the first year of the transition, continuing to coach athletes and mentor younger coaches.

“Finding the right person to carry the program forward was very important to me,” said Davis.“I wanted to ensure that the athletes, coaches and families who helped build TRC would remain part of a program with strong values, long-term stability and a genuine commitment to gymnastics.”

As part of the integration, TRC's operations will be consolidated into the Solana Beach facility, while the Sorrento Valley location will close. The competitive team will operate as NCG | TRC Solana Beach, preserving the TRC identity while connecting athletes to the broader North County Gymnastics training network. Recreational and competitive gymnastics programming will continue in Solana Beach, and athletes will gain access to additional facilities and coaching resources throughout the organization's North County locations.

The acquisition continues a period of growth for North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids under Gundert, who joined the organization as a coach in 2003, moved into leadership in 2015, and completed the full acquisition of the company in 2021. The organization acquired Poway Gymnastics in 2022, opened additional locations in Carlsbad and La Costa in 2023, and added a La Jolla UTC location in 2025.

Alongside its expansion, the organization has emphasized long-term staffing and operational consistency. Coaches are CPR and First Aid certified, background checks are required for all staff, and many instructors have spent years building careers within the program. The organization has also been recognized as a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and has earned more than 1,500 five-star reviews across its locations.

At the Solana Beach gym, future plans include equipment and facility upgrades as well as the creation of a TRC Hall of Fame to recognize athletes, coaches, and milestones from the program's history. The combined organization will continue operating under the North County Gymnastics and Gyminny Kids brands while maintaining the TRC name within the local competitive program.

North County Gymnastics & The Gyminny Kids is one of Southern California's largest youth gymnastics organizations, offering programs for children from early childhood through competitive team levels. The transition in Solana Beach is expected to begin June 1.

For more information about their gymnastics programs, readers can visit Gyminny Kids' official website or contact their customer service department.