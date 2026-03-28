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"Side-by-side comparison of two personal alarm devices. The left shows a generic“Other Personal Alarms” device labeled foreign, expensive, 2–4 day battery, 1-year warranty. The right highlights Personal Alarms Australia's device with 100% Australian owned status, affordability, 10–12 day battery life, and 2-year warranty."Personal Alarms Australia is cutting elderly care costs with a subscription-free safety device that alerts family members directly. Founded in Sydney in 2021, the company offers GPS-enabled personal alarms with automatic fall detection, 10–12 day battery life, and a 2-year warranty. Priced at $379 and operating on prepaid mobile plans, the devices eliminate costly monitoring fees while supporting Australia's growing aging population.

SYDNEY - When Personal Alarms Australia first started in 2021, the founder noticed something that didn't sit right. Families were shelling out $50 to $70 every single month just to have a call center answer emergency alerts from their elderly parents. Over a few years, that added up to thousands of dollars.

"We kept hearing the same story from many families," recalls a company representative. "They were happy to pay for good technology, but they didn't understand why they needed to keep paying forever just to have someone pick up the phone. Most of them wanted to be the ones responding to their mum or dad anyway, not some stranger in an offshore call center."

That insight became the foundation of the Sydney-based company, which now serves tens of thousands of Australian families looking for a more affordable way to keep their elderly relatives safe at home.

Australia's Aging Population Needs Better Options

The timing couldn't be better. Australian Bureau of Statistics projections show that by 2066, more than one in five Australians will be over 65, up from about one in six today. Most elderly Australians want to remain in their own homes rather than move into aged care facilities, creating growing demand for effective home safety solutions.

Personal Alarms Australia offers a compelling alternative to traditional medical alert systems, which typically charge between $600 and $840 annually in monitoring fees. By eliminating these recurring costs, Personal Alarms Australia devices operate using standard prepaid mobile plans. For example, customers can use Telstra's 'Casual' pre-paid plan, with credit costing approximately $39 for six months. This model allows emergency alerts to go directly to family members, cutting out the expense and necessity of a third-party monitoring service.

Practical Features for Real-World Use

Here's the thing about emergency buttons: they only work if you can actually press them. Personal Alarms Australia's devices address this fundamental problem with automatic fall detection built in. Motion sensors detect falls and automatically trigger alerts- no button pressing required.

Other key features include GPS tracking accurate within 1 metre, two-way voice communication through the pendant itself, full waterproofing for shower safety, and 10-day battery life. The extended battery life matters because many elderly users struggle to remember daily charging routines.

"We designed this for how elderly people actually live, not for perfect conditions," explains a company representative. "A device that needs daily charging often ends up forgotten in a drawer."

For users uncomfortable wearing a medical-looking pendant, the company offers a watch-style device resembling a fitness tracker. Both devices operate with their own SIM cards, allowing them to function independently of a home phone or Wi-Fi network. The personal alarm works straight out of the box with no smartphone required, while the watch pairs with a dedicated app for additional functionality.

Focuses on value and differentiation: Quality, Affordability, and Peace of Mind

Personal Alarms Australia sells primarily online and partners with occupational therapists and aged care professionals. Most customers are adult children, typically women aged 50–80, purchasing devices for elderly parents. Devices are priced at $379 - an accessible price point that reflects the company's commitment to affordability without compromising on quality.

As a 100% Australian owned and operated company, Personal Alarms Australia sets itself apart from foreign competitors in several key areas. Their devices offer an industry-leading 10–12 day battery life, far surpassing the 2–4 days typical of comparable products, and come backed by a 2-year warranty - double the standard offered elsewhere.

The company also sells big button mobile phones designed for users with vision or dexterity challenges. With Australian Bureau of Statistics data showing landline connections now present in fewer than 70 percent of Australian households, Personal Alarms Australia's mobile-based solutions are meeting a critical and growing need - ensuring elderly Australians can access help wherever they are, not just at home.

Direct Family Alerts in Emergencies

When a Personal Alarms Australia device detects a fall, designated family members immediately receive SMS alerts with GPS coordinates. They can then speak directly to the person through the device to assess the situation and decide whether emergency services are needed.

"If Mum falls in her Brisbane home, her daughter in Melbourne gets the alert within seconds with the exact location and can talk to her immediately," explains a representative. "The daughter can determine if it's serious enough for an ambulance or if Mum just needs help getting up."

With Australia's elderly population growing and more families seeking affordable ways to support aging-in-place, the company sees an opportunity for a locally owned business offering reliable technology at transparent pricing, minus the ongoing subscription fees.

About Personal Alarms Australia

Personal Alarms Australia is a 100% Australian-owned business founded in Sydney in 2021. The company provides personal alarms and safety devices for elderly Australians, people with disabilities, and lone or remote workers.