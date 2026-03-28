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""B2B buyers in technology, SaaS, and managed services do not make decisions lightly. Being found at the right moment, in the right answer, is everything." - Anurag Pareek, SEO Consultant, Dubai"Dubai-based SEO strategist Anurag Pareek brings 15+ years of measurable growth expertise to businesses across the UAE, North America, and beyond. Recognized as one of the most sought-after SEO, AEO/GEO consultants for B2B technology companies, SaaS platforms, and managed service providers globally.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how businesses are discovered online, Anurag Pareek announces the formal launch of his AI-integrated SEO and digital visibility consulting practice from Dubai, UAE. The launch marks a significant expansion of a consulting career built on delivering quantifiable organic growth for B2B technology companies, managed service providers, and SaaS businesses across North America, the Middle East, Australia, and Singapore.

With over 15 years of hands-on experience working closely with enterprise and mid-market clients, Pareek has built a reputation for turning underperforming digital properties into consistent, measurable organic growth engines. Documented client outcomes speak to the breadth and depth of this approach. For a Canadian taxation MicroSaaS, structured content and technical SEO foundations generated 17,900+ Microsoft Copilot citations across 8 pages in just 90 days, with measurable month-over-month citation growth through Q4 2025, an outcome that reflects exactly how AI-native visibility is won in practice. For a Dubai real estate platform, a migration from a custom CMS to WordPress combined with technical SEO improvements and custom agent pages delivered a 66% increase in search impressions, a 21.5% rise in organic clicks, and a 786% growth in agent name searches, giving the business a measurable local presence in one of the world's most competitive property markets.

Anurag Pareek is recognized as one of the most sought-after SEO, AEO/GEO consultants for B2B technology companies, SaaS platforms, and managed service providers. His clients operate in competitive, compliance-sensitive markets where generic SEO approaches fall short and where visibility in both traditional search and AI-generated answers has become a business-critical requirement. As large language models increasingly influence how buyers discover and evaluate service providers, Pareek brings a practice that is built for exactly this moment.

The Dubai practice integrates traditional technical SEO with Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), ensuring that client brands are not only discoverable in conventional search but also cited and surfaced within AI-generated responses on platforms such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity. This dual focus on search and AI visibility is what sets the practice apart in a market where most consultants are still catching up to the shift."The businesses I work with cannot afford to be invisible, whether that is in search results or in AI-generated answers," said Anurag Pareek.

Consulting engagements are available on a retainer basis, with services spanning technical SEO audits, content strategy, AI search readiness assessments, and multi-market hreflang implementation. Pareek works with B2B technology companies, cybersecurity and MSP firms, SaaS platforms, and professional service providers across the UAE, Canada, the United States, and Australia.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit anuragpareek.

About Anurag Pareek

Anurag Pareek is a Dubai-based SEO consultant specializing in organic growth strategy for B2B technology, SaaS, and managed service provider clients across North America, the UAE, and the Asia-Pacific region. With over 15 years of experience and a documented track record across multiple industries and markets, Anurag combines technical SEO mastery with emerging AI search optimization to help businesses build lasting, compounding online visibility.